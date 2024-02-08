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  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
  • 2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

Series 800Fully automatic espresso machines

EP0820/04

2.4
| (10) Reviews

1 award

2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease
Enjoy the delicious taste and aroma of coffee from fresh beans, at the perfect temperature, thanks to our intelligent brewing system. The classic milk frother allows you to create a silky smooth cappuccino or latte macchiato with ease.
See all benefits

Thanks to the intuitive touch display

2 delicious coffees from fresh beans, with ease

  • 2 beverages

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Matte black

  • Touch display

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.

Automatic descaling for your convenience

Automatic descaling for your convenience

It’s easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic program which notifies when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.

Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

Adjust aroma strength and quantity via My Coffee Choice

Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612375

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

10

Reviews

3
2

08/02/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Very hot coffee

The coffee is very hot and good. Easy to wash the milk frotter, witch is a very good thing. I am happy with my new machine, could not be better The only downside is the grinding, it is somewhat loud. I previously owned a Nespresso ans I am very happy with this Philipps

Pros

Easy to wash

Cons

Loud

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines

16/01/2024

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

Genial

Je l'adore elle fonctionne super bien les options offres des café délicieux

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines

17/02/2026

Canada

Canada

Verified buyer

OK: the instructions need a complete overhaul

The user manual [digital] is the worst. Images are in the back part [starting around page 620] they repeat the part tags from illustration to illustration, and those tags are the same alpha tags as the illustration demarkations.

This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines

This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

  2. Based on 70-82 °C.