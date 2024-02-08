2 year warranty
EP0820/04
2 beverages
Classic Milk Frother
Matte black
Touch display
The Classic Milk Frother dispenses steam, allowing you to easily prepare silky smooth milk froth for your cappuccino. What's more? With only two parts, the Classic Milk Frother is also easy to clean.
It’s easy to clean and maintain your coffee machine with the automatic program which notifies when you have to descale it. You can adjust the frequency of this procedure to match the water hardness at home.
Adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage with the My Coffee Choice menu. Easily choose from three different settings to suit your preferences.
Awards
2.4
of 5
10
Reviews
Zazabbq6789
08/02/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Very hot coffee
The coffee is very hot and good. Easy to wash the milk frotter, witch is a very good thing. I am happy with my new machine, could not be better The only downside is the grinding, it is somewhat loud. I previously owned a Nespresso ans I am very happy with this Philipps
Pros
Easy to wash
Cons
Loud
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines
Souzzz
16/01/2024
Canada
Verified buyer
Genial
Je l'adore elle fonctionne super bien les options offres des café délicieux
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines
Really disapointed
17/02/2026
Canada
Verified buyer
OK: the instructions need a complete overhaul
The user manual [digital] is the worst. Images are in the back part [starting around page 620] they repeat the part tags from illustration to illustration, and those tags are the same alpha tags as the illustration demarkations.
This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines
This review was made for Series 800 EP0820/04 Fully automatic espresso machines
Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
Based on 70-82 °C.