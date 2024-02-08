I purchased the Philips 800 automatic espresso machine with milk frother on December 31, 2024, from Best Buy Canada. After just a few months of regular use, the machine started malfunctioning — it makes strange noises and the coffee no longer flows properly. I tried several times to get help through the live chat on the Philips website. I was transferred between departments three times without receiving a clear solution. Each time, the chat was closed before I could ask follow-up questions. The third agent I spoke with advised me to leave a review on a similar espresso machine model, as the page for my own machine didn’t have a review section. I followed that advice and left a detailed comment. Philips responded by asking me to call customer service. Unfortunately, I work full-time and their phone support hours overlap exactly with my work hours, so calling is not an option. I also sent a full email with proof of purchase, a description of the issue, and a video, but I have not received any meaningful follow-up. I’m very disappointed in your costumer service. I just want my issue to be taken seriously and to have a full refund, as I’ve lost confidence in the product. So can you please communicate with me by email, wich is so more esay for someone who works full time!