Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up for updates
2 year warranty
Expert tips and inspiration
Coffee
All series
Series 800 Fully automatic espresso machines
Support
EP0820/04
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
UK Declaration of Conformity
EP0810
EP0820
EP0824
EP1220
EP1221
EP1222
EP1223
EP1224
EP2220
EP2221
EP2223
EP2224
EP2225
EP2320
EP3221
EP3226
Quick Start Guide
All (5)
Can I use a different filter in my Philips Espresso Machine?
How to descale my Philips Espresso Machine
How to clean and maintain my Philips Espresso Machine
How to lubricate the brew group of my Philips Espresso Machine
How do I use the Philips Coffee oil remover tablets?
The drip tray of my Philips Espresso Machine fills up quickly
Coffee temperature of my Philips Espresso Machine is not warm enough
My Philips Espresso Machine displays "Empty ground container" while it is empty
My Philips Espresso Machine does not froth the milk well
My Philips Espresso Machine is leaking
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you