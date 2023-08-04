Search terms

    The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffee
      Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

      EP3326

      The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffee

      Enjoy 5 hot and refreshing drinks in one touch, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. The classic milk frother allows you to easily prepare thick-frothed milk for your cappuccinos or hot milk for your hot chocolates.

      Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

      Series 3300
      Series 3300

      Fully automatic espresso machine

      The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffee

      Effortless coffee selection and customization

      • 5 Beverages
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black Chrome
      Effortlessly enjoy 5 hot and refreshing drinks, in one touch

      Effortlessly enjoy 5 hot and refreshing drinks, in one touch

      At one touch, enjoy popular coffee recipes, from classic espresso, regular black coffee, espresso lungo to iced coffee, with the perfect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available. Our unique brewing system perfectly extracts the beans flavors with a slower flow rate and at lower temperature. Add ice cubes to your drink and enjoy a delicious iced-coffee, with no compromise on coffee intensity.

      Easy coffee selection and customization

      Easy coffee selection and customization

      Easily select your favorite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with colored icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.

      Silky-smooth froth for your cappuccinos or hot chocolates

      Silky-smooth froth for your cappuccinos or hot chocolates

      Easily prepare your favorite milk-based coffees in only 2 steps. The classic milk frother prepares thick-frothed milk to which you can add espresso and enjoy a delicious cappuccino. You can even prepare hot milk for your hot chocolates.

      Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Bring out the full avour of your coee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Find inspiration and support on our app

      Learn the ins and outs of your machine and discover new cafe-style coffee recipeson our HomeID app.

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Up to 5000 cups* without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups*, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      Quietly prepare aromatic coffee with SilentBrew

      Quietly prepare aromatic coffee thanks to our industry-leading SilentBrew technology, which uses sound shielding and quiet grinding to create a pleasant coffee making experience. Certified by Quiet Mark....

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Italy
        Made in
        Romania

      • Customization

        Aroma strength settings
        3
        Grinder settings
        12
        Pre-brew aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3
        Coffee length
        Adjustable

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Coffee
        • Espresso lungo
        • Iced coffee
        • Hot water
        Coffee powder option
        Yes
        Double cup
        Yes
        Milk double cup
        No

      • Other featrues

        Silent brew
        Yes
        Aroma seal
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Guided descaling
        Yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Grease tube
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness test strip
        • AquaClean filter

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        100 cm
        Voltage
        110 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.26 L
        Capacity waste container
        12 servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Weight of product
        7.5 kg
        Coffee bean capacity
        275 g
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Pump pressure
        15 Bar
        Colour & Finish
        Black, Chrome
        Product dimensions
        246x371x433 mm
        Power consumption brewing
        1500 W

      • General specifications

        Adjustable spout height
        85-145 mm
        Milk solution
        Classic milk frother
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • Classic milk frother
        • Drip tray
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        User interface
        Colored touch display

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Energy label
        A-class

      Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing global leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023).

