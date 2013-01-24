Home
    Coffee

    Saeco Intelia Deluxe

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8759/47
    Saeco
    Saeco
    The quality you demand, the ease of use you expect
      Saeco Intelia Deluxe Super-automatic espresso machine

      HD8759/47

      HD8759/47
      The quality you demand, the ease of use you expect

      Saeco presents Intelia Deluxe. A smartly crafted piece of technology delivering proven quality, convenience, and divine coffee. Housed in a stainless steel body with a timeless design, Intelia is an ambassador of Italian craftsmanship. See all benefits

      Saeco Intelia Deluxe Super-automatic espresso machine

      The quality you demand, the ease of use you expect

      Saeco presents Intelia Deluxe. A smartly crafted piece of technology delivering proven quality, convenience, and divine coffee. Housed in a stainless steel body with a timeless design, Intelia is an ambassador of Italian craftsmanship. See all benefits

        Intelia Deluxe

        Intelia Deluxe

        Super-automatic espresso machine

        The quality you demand, the ease of use you expect

        A timeless design Made in Italy

        • 4 Beverages
        • Automatic Milk Frother
        • Stainless Steel
        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

        Enjoy 4 beverages at your fingertips

        Enjoy 4 beverages at your fingertips

        Enjoy your favourite drinks for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

        Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

        Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

        Preparing a velvety cappuccino is easy thanks to the Automatic Milk Frother. The milk frother, which baristas also call “cappuccinatore”, will draw the milk directly from a carton or jug, froth it automatically and dispensing it into your cup with a constant flow of milk without any splashing.

        Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

        Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

        This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

        Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 10 grinder settings

        Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 10 grinder settings

        This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

        Smartly designed to fit any kitchen countertop

        Smartly designed to fit any kitchen countertop

        Your super-automatic espresso machine is effortless to use thanks to the frontal loading of the water tank and the dump box.

        Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

        Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

        Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

        Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

        Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

        Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for you family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

        Thorough cleaning thanks to fully removable brewing group

        Thorough cleaning thanks to fully removable brewing group

        The brewing group is the heart of every super-automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The fully removable brewing group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap

        Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

        Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

        Every minute detail of this machine was designed and crafted to the highest quality. The stainless steel finishing, inspired by Italian design and craftsmanship will stand the test of time in any classic or modern kitchen. An elegant vision of pure design, your machine will look as refined as the coffee it makes.

        Adjust and store your personal user profile

        Store the length of any coffee and milk beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

        Technical Specifications

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          5
          Coffee and Milk Length
          Adjustable
          Grinder Settings
          5
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          No
          Temperature settings
          3
          User Profiles
          1

        • Other features

          Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
          Yes
          Main Switch ON / OFF button
          No
          Quick Heat Boiler
          Yes
          Removable brew group
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity waste container
          10  servings
          Coffee bean capacity
          300  g
          Color & Finishing
          Stainless Steel
          Cord length
          >100  cm
          Country of origin
          Italy
          Filter compatibility
          Brita Intenza
          Frequency
          50  Hz
          Max. cup height
          115  mm
          Voltage
          120  V
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Frontal access
          Weight of product
          8.9  kg
          Product dimensions
          256 x 340 x 444  mm
          Capacity water tank
          1.8  L

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Espresso Lungo
          • Hot water
          • Milk froth
          Coffee Powder Option
          Yes
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        • General specifications

          User Interface
          Basic Display

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

