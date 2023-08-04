Search terms

    Coffee
    The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees
      -{discount-value}

      Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

      EP3347

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

      Enjoy 6 hot and refreshing drinks in one touch, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, is easy to set up and can be cleaned in as little as 10 seconds*.

      See all benefits

      Series 3300 Fully automatic espresso machine

      The easiest way to enjoy fresh bean coffees

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system ever*

      • 6 Beverages
      • LatteGo
      • Black Chrome
      Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      Up to 5000 cups** without descaling thanks to Aquaclean

      By changing the filter after being prompted by the machine, you will not need to descale your machine for up to 5000 cups**, while enjoying clear and purified water.

      40% quieter with SilentBrew, same delicious coffee

      40% quieter with SilentBrew, same delicious coffee

      Our patented SilentBrew technology reduces machine sounds so you can enjoy the experience of brewing aromatic coffee more. Using sound shielding and quiet grinding, our machines make 40% less noise than earlier models and come with a Quiet Mark certification. 

      Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk

      Silky-smooth froth with LatteGo for various types of milk

      At the touch of a button, LatteGo automatically prepares silky smooth milk froth for your milky coffees, thanks to its powerful cyclonic frothing technology, even with your favorite plant-based milk alternatives.

      Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Enriched flavor with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder

      Bring out the full avour of your coee with our hard-wearing ceramic grinder. The durable ceramic grinder can be adjusted in 12 steps, from fine to coarse grindings.

      Easy instructions and inspiration with the HomeID App

      Easy instructions and inspiration with the HomeID App

      Discover all there is to know about your fully automatic espresso machine and unlock a world of unlimited inspiration of café-like recipes with the HomeID app.​

      Enjoy 6 hot & refreshing drinks in one touch

      Enjoy 6 hot & refreshing drinks in one touch

      Enjoy 5 popular coffee recipes, from classic espresso, regular black coffee, cappuccino, latte macchiato, to iced coffee, with the prefect crema, aroma and temperature. Hot water for tea is also available. Our unique brewing system perfectly extracts the beans flavors with a slower flow rate and at lower temperature. Add ice cubes to your drink and enjoy a delicious iced coffee, with no compromise on coffee intensity.

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube

      LatteGo, the fastest to clean milk system: 2 parts, no tube

      LatteGo is the fastest to clean milk system with only 2 parts, no tubes and can be cleaned in 10 seconds under tap or in the dishwasher. Philips is not offering automatic cleaning as it requires complementary cleaning.

      Easy coffee selection and customization

      Easy coffee selection and customization

      Easily select your favorite drinks thanks to the modern touch screen display with colored icons. Adjust your coffee your way with the My Coffee Choice function: choose your preferred coffee strength, length, and milk froth level, just to your taste.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Designed in
        Italy
        Made in
        Romania

      • Customization

        Aroma strength settings
        3
        Coffee and milk length
        Adjustable
        Grinder settings
        12
        Pre-brew aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Coffee
        • Cappuccino
        • Latte macchiato
        • Iced coffee
        • Hot water
        Coffee powder option
        Yes
        Double cup
        Yes
        Milk double cup
        No

      • Other featrues

        Aroma seal
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Guided descaling
        Yes
        AquaClean
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness strip test
        • AquaClean ﬁlter
        • Grease tube
        • LatteGo storage lid

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        100 cm
        Voltage
        120 V
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.26 L
        Capacity waste container
        12 servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Weight of product
        8 kg
        Coffee bean capacity
        275 g
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Pump pressure
        15 Bar
        Colour & Finish
        Black, Chrome
        Product dimensions
        246x371x433 mm
        Power consumption brewing
        1500 W

      • General specifications

        Adjustable spout height
        85-145 mm
        Milk solution
        LatteGo
        Dishwasher safe parts
        • Drip tray
        • LatteGo
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean ﬁlter compatible
        User interface
        Colored touch display

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        ECO setting
        Yes
        Energy label
        A-class

      • Based on consumer testing in Germany comparing global leading One Touch (Coffee + Milk) Full Automatic Espresso Machines (2023).
      • *Based on 8 ﬁlter replacements as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coﬀee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

