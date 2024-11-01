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MRI systems & solutions

Innovation with purpose

Helium-free MR operations are the new reality in MR. After the launch of the Ingenia Ambition MR scanner with BlueSeal, industry's first and only 1.5T fully sealed magnet, we focus on expanding this breakthrough technology to our entire portfolio, supporting uninterrupted MR operations and providing clinicians with high diagnostic quality to make the right decisions in every defining moment.

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MR Imaging systems

A new portfolio of MR solutions delivering Speed, Comfort and Confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care.

3.0T

1.5T

MR-guided Therapy

MRI innovations


Discover unique MRI technologies that increase Radiology productivity, while delivering exceptional imaging quality and patient experience.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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