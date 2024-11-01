MRI systems & solutions

Helium-free MR operations are the new reality in MR. After the launch of the Ingenia Ambition MR scanner with BlueSeal, industry's first and only 1.5T fully sealed magnet, we focus on expanding this breakthrough technology to our entire portfolio, supporting uninterrupted MR operations and providing clinicians with high diagnostic quality to make the right decisions in every defining moment.
A new portfolio of MR solutions delivering Speed, Comfort and Confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care.
MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring
MR-OR
Discover unique MRI technologies that increase Radiology productivity, while delivering exceptional imaging quality and patient experience.
Boost your MRI productivity. Up to 50% faster MR exams, so you can spend your time wisely.Learn more
Learn more about the benefits of MRI for radiotherapy, our product solutions and support options for successful clinical implementation.Learn more
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