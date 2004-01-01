MRI systems & solutions

Helium-free MR operations are the new reality in MR. After the launch of the Ingenia Ambition MR scanner with BlueSeal, industry's first and only 1.5T fully sealed magnet, we focus on expanding this breakthrough technology to our entire portfolio, supporting uninterrupted MR operations and providing clinicians with high diagnostic quality to make the right decisions in every defining moment.
A new portfolio of MR solutions delivering Speed, Comfort and Confidence, all with the aim to help improve patient care.
Discover unique MRI technologies that increase Radiology productivity, while delivering exceptional imaging quality and patient experience.
Staying ahead of healthcare’s top trends and latest developments. We can tailor your updates to the topics you care about, ensuring you are the first to hear about upcoming events and solutions.
* Only for use with MR Safe or MR Conditional Implants bystrictly following the Instructions For Use.
1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.