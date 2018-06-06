EN
FR

Search terms

Up to 50% faster MR exams, so you can spend your time wisely1  


Boost your MRI productivity with Philips Compressed SENSE

Contact us to request calculation of time saving

Philips Compressed SENSE saves you valuable time


Speed up your MRI examinations with Philips Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique shortens single MRI sequences and full MRI examinations.

What is Compressed SENSE? It is the Philips implementation of the compressed sensing principle and combines it with dS SENSE, our industry leading parallel imaging method. Compressed sensing is a signal processing technique built on the fact that signals contain redundant information. In MR this technique is used to reconstruct a full image from severely under-sampled data (in k-space) while maintaining virtually equivalent image quality.

The time which can be gained with Compressed SENSE can allow you to increase productivity and diagnostic confidence, and enhance patient comfort at the same time.

Benefits

Scanning image

Faster scanning

With virtually equal image quality

Patience image

More time for your patients

Increase patient satisfaction

Spatial image

Higher spatial resolution

Within the same scan time

Compressed SENSE helps you save valuable time

Contact us to request calculation of time saving
Dr. S. Sartoretti
We are essentially running our standard protocols and just turning Compressed SENSE on and seeing a 20% reduction in scan time. None of the physicians know if it’s a Compressed SENSE scan versus a non-Compressed SENSE scan when they’re reading."

John P. Karis, M.D. Director of MRI and brain imaging, Department of Neuroradiology at Barrow Neurological Institute, USA

Unique advantages of Compressed SENSE

  • Up to 50% faster MRI scans
    with virtually equal image quality1
  • For all anatomies
    Can be used for all anatomical contrasts, in both 2D and 3D
  • Higher spatial resolution
    Enables up to 64% improvement in spatial resolution1

Up to 50% faster MRI scans


with virtually equal image quality1

For all anatomies


Can be used for all anatomical contrasts, in both 2D and 3D

Higher spatial resolution


Enables up to 64% improvement in spatial resolution1

Dr. Jan W. Casselman
Today we can go for that high resolution again because it becomes feasible with Compressed SENSE."

Dr. Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD, Chair of Department of Radiology, A.Z. Sint-Jan Hospital, Bruges, Belgium and Head & Neck “Consultant Radiologist,” A.Z. Sint Augustinus Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium

A few more reasons to choose Compressed SENSE

Faster scanning

With virtually equal image quality

More time for your patients

Increase patient satisfaction

Higher spatial resolution

Within the same scan time

Azurion spine image retouch masthead

Contact us


Want to receive more information on Compressed SENSE?


Please fill in the form and we will contact you to provide tailored advice for your department as soon as possible.

Contact us

  1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE
  2. Results from case studies are not predictive. Results in other cases may vary

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.