With virtually equal image quality
Increase patient satisfaction
Within the same scan time
We are essentially running our standard protocols and just turning Compressed SENSE on and seeing a 20% reduction in scan time. None of the physicians know if it’s a Compressed SENSE scan versus a non-Compressed SENSE scan when they’re reading."
John P. Karis, M.D. Director of MRI and brain imaging, Department of Neuroradiology at Barrow Neurological Institute, USA
with virtually equal image quality1
Can be used for all anatomical contrasts, in both 2D and 3D
Enables up to 64% improvement in spatial resolution1
with virtually equal image quality1
Can be used for all anatomical contrasts, in both 2D and 3D
Enables up to 64% improvement in spatial resolution1
Today we can go for that high resolution again because it becomes feasible with Compressed SENSE."
Dr. Jan W. Casselman, MD, PhD, Chair of Department of Radiology, A.Z. Sint-Jan Hospital, Bruges, Belgium and Head & Neck “Consultant Radiologist,” A.Z. Sint Augustinus Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium
With virtually equal image quality
Increase patient satisfaction
Within the same scan time
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.