Enhancing diagnostic confidence.

Improving patient care.

Intelligent. Definitive. Everywhere.

At Philips, we are committed to transforming healthcare and that includes evolving ultrasound to be a more intelligent, solution to enable swift and more confident decision making, for more people in more places.

 

Intelligent: we strive to be at the forefront of developing solutions that adapt to people’s needs and environments resulting in more accurate and consistent results in the hands of any user

 

Definitive: through exceptional image quality, advanced quantification, and intelligent solutions we provide information to customers to enable a more confident diagnosis

 

Everywhere: as care settings expand beyond the hospital, we are expanding the ability to use ultrasound in more places so more people can benefit

Introducing Philips EPIQ Elite

Philips EPIQ Elite ultrasound features an exceptional level of clinical performance, workflow, and advanced intelligence to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding practices. The EPIQ Elite platform brings ultimate solutions to ultrasound, with clinically tailored tools designed to elevate diagnostic confidence to new levels.

Explore the EPIQ portfolio

The world's first truly integrated tele-ultrasound solution

Live communications support better, more meaningful collaborations, especially at the moment when needed. Explore how Lumify with integrated Reacts capability brings professionals, places and patients together to make a real difference.

Robust quantification meets proven performance

Philips EPIQ CVx – with its latest Release 7.0 – is a dedicated, high-performance ultrasound solution that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC. It supports you in expanding your capabilities, helping you elevate your cardiovascular workflow and enhance the quality of the care you deliver.

