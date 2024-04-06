Discover a world of new opportunity in general imaging ultrasound by partnering with the people you can trust. Philips is dedicated to helping you meet today's challenges while also building a future that adds advanced quantification to growing applications, delivers new solutions for repetitive scans of the chronically ill and can provide cost-effective, non-invasive alternatives to other imaging modalities.
We are here for you with a range of intelligent solutions to help you arrive at clinical decisions confidently, efficiently, and with an exceptional level of investment security.
Clinical Confidence
Accelerate smart, precision-driven care and quantifiable outcomes with automated, user-independent measurements that can help increase efficiency and confidence in diagnosis and treatment
Efficiency
Work productively and reduce workload pressure with user-driven design that helps simplify complex, time-consuming tasks, so you can focus on what's most important to you.
Access to Care
Leverage the versatility of ultrasound with new innovations that can allow you to diagnose an increased number of indications, employ diverse applications and scan in different locations.
Lifetime Value
Manage your ultrasound assets strategically by partnering with Philips on support programs that are tailored to your specific clinical, operational, business and sustainability goals and needs.
Click on the links below to learn more about the versatility of Philips general imaging ultrasound systems across various clinical disciplines and disease states.
Get the answers you need, efficiently, with superb imaging quality, revolutionary imaging formats, breakthrough 3D/4D imaging workflow and complementary clinical tools.
Assess and manage liver disease with confidence by using the right tools. Shear wave elastography, coupled with our outstanding image quality, provide noninvasive and cost effective methods to acquire additional data for liver disease assessment.
Help make your diagnostic process easy and precise with advanced capabilities like Anatomical Intelligence for Breast (AI Breast).
Provide quick, confident and gentle imaging tailored to the specific needs of children.
Help bring peace of mind to patients by providing information early in their pregnancy, while making it easier for clinicians to make a confident diagnosis.
Support accelerated decision making and help reduce dependence on other imaging modalities by applying advanced ultrasound fusion and navigation tools in the IR suite.
Benefit from small parts assessment that combines extraordinary image quality and tailored clinical tools with the eL18-4 transducer for exceptional patient care.
See clear, crisp detail, whether assessing a patient injury or performing a joint injection.
Discover the benefits of adding the complete range of Philips cardiology ultrasound solutions into your shared services systems.
Browse the image gallery below for a look at Philips ultrasound image quality.
