EN
FR

Search terms

    General Imaging Ultrasound


    Smart efficiency at every turn

    Discover a world of new opportunity in general imaging ultrasound by partnering with the people you can trust.

     

    Philips is dedicated to helping you meet today's challenges while also building a future that adds advanced quantification to growing applications, delivers new solutions for repetitive scans of the chronically ill and can provide cost-effective, non-invasive alternatives to other imaging modalities.


    We are here for you with a range of intelligent solutions to help you arrive at clinical decisions confidently, efficiently, and with an exceptional level of investment security.

    Clinical Confidence icon

    Clinical Confidence

    You know when it's right

    Accelerate smart, precision-driven care and quantifiable outcomes with automated, user-independent measurements that can help increase efficiency and confidence in diagnosis and treatment

    Efficiency icon

    Efficiency

    Simple by design        

    Work productively and reduce workload pressure with user-driven design that helps simplify complex, time-consuming tasks, so you can focus on what's most important to you.

    Access to Care icon

    Access to Care

    Wherever the road takes you, we're there

    Leverage the versatility of ultrasound with new innovations that can allow you to diagnose an increased number of indications, employ diverse applications and scan in different locations.

    Lifetime value icon

    Lifetime Value

    You're covered at every step

    Manage your ultrasound assets strategically by partnering with Philips on support programs that are tailored to your specific clinical, operational, business and sustainability goals and needs.

    Trust Philips to be your ultrasound partner.

    Get in touch now

    One platform. Many applications.


    Click on the links below to learn more about the versatility of Philips general imaging ultrasound systems across various clinical disciplines and disease states.

    Vascular thumbnail image

    Vascular

    Get the answers you need, efficiently, with superb imaging quality, revolutionary imaging formats, breakthrough 3D/4D imaging workflow and complementary clinical tools.

    Liver thumbnail image

    Liver            

    Assess and manage liver disease with confidence by using the right tools. Shear wave elastography, coupled with our outstanding image quality, provide noninvasive and cost effective methods to acquire additional data for liver disease assessment.

    Breast thumbnail image

    Breast

    Help make your diagnostic process easy and precise with advanced capabilities like Anatomical Intelligence for Breast (AI Breast).

    Pediatrics thumbnail image

    Pediatrics

    Provide quick, confident and gentle imaging tailored to the specific needs of children.

    Obstetrics and gynecology thumbnail image

    Obstetrics and gynecology

    Help bring peace of mind to patients by providing information early in their pregnancy, while making it easier for clinicians to make a confident diagnosis.

    Interventional Radiology thumbnail image

    Interventional Radiology

    Support accelerated decision making and help reduce dependence on other imaging modalities by applying advanced ultrasound fusion and navigation tools in the IR suite.

    Small parts thumbnail image

    Small Parts

    Benefit from small parts assessment that combines extraordinary image quality and tailored clinical tools with the eL18-4 transducer for exceptional patient care.

    Musculoskeletal thumbnail image

    Musculoskeletal

    See clear, crisp detail, whether assessing a patient injury or performing a joint injection.

    Cardiology thumbnail image

    Cardiology

    Discover the benefits of adding the complete range of Philips cardiology ultrasound solutions into your shared services systems.

    The image of versatility

    Browse the image gallery below for a look at Philips ultrasound image quality.

    • Toggle view

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory

    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *

    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.

    *
    *

    What does this mean?

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    Continue
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.