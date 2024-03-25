Diagnostic confidence, earlier and easier: Philips solutions are designed to bring peace of mind to patients by providing more information earlier in a pregnancy while making it easier for clinicians to make a confident diagnosis. Made for you: Powerful, ergonomic tools to deliver high-quality images while streamlining processes and reducing scan times, allowing physicians to keep focus where they need, on their patients. Your partner today and tomorrow: Philips has a 30-year history of partnering with physicians to provide high-quality care across the health continuum.
Diagnostic confidence, earlier and easier: Philips solutions are designed to bring peace of mind to patients by providing more information earlier in a pregnancy while making it easier for clinicians to make a confident diagnosis.
Made for you: Powerful, ergonomic tools to deliver high-quality images while streamlining processes and reducing scan times, allowing physicians to keep focus where they need, on their patients.
Your partner today and tomorrow: Philips has a 30-year history of partnering with physicians to provide high-quality care across the health continuum.
Philips ultrasound introduces EPIQ Elite for Ob/Gyn as a new class of premium ultrasound for obstetrics and gynecology that meets the needs of today’s most demanding practices through:
Affiniti. It understands your everyday.
Choosing a new ultrasound system is all about balance. You want the latest technology that needs to be out of the box usable. You need accurate diagnostic information quickly, a simplified yet intuitive user interface, and easy access to the critical features to produce the results you need. All in an ergonomic design, to let you work with less reach and fewer steps.
Transducers
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
In this video, Dr. Michael Ruma, of Perinatal Associates, New Mexico, explores the use of Philips aBiometry Assist and tilt feature for Ob/Gyn exams.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma of Perinatal Associates New Mexico, explores the use of Philips TrueVue Pro, TouchVue, MPR Touch, Touch Sculpt, Touch Erase, Touch Zoom and aReveal for OB/GYN exams.
In this video, Dr. Michael Ruma, of Perinatal Associates, New Mexico, explores the use of the Philips eL18-4 ultra broadband transducer and Philips MicroFlow Imaging for Ob/Gyn exams.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma presents FlexVue and RexVue Volume, Philips advanced 3D evaluation tools. FlexVue and Flexvue Volume allows for easy visualization of technically difficult anatomical views from 3D volumes that are essential for diagnosis of OB/GYN pathology
In this video, Prof. Karim D. Kalache, Division Chief of Maternal Fetal Medcine, Sidra Medical and Research Centre, Senior Consultant, Hammad Medical Corporation, Doha, Qatar, provides insight on scanning the technical patient using Philips equipment in this crucial type of exam.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma of Perinatal Associates New Mexico, explores the use of Philips 24 inch high definition monitor and Philips MaxVue enhance image screen format.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma presents the Philips V9-2 ultrasound 3D transducer. The V9-2 is Philips ultrasound first Purewave 3D mechanical transducer for OB/GYN that offers superb image quality and advanced ergonomic design. The V9-2 excels in 2D, 3D, 4D imaging for 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester OB exams.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma of Perinatal Associates New Mexico, explores the use of Philips MFI HD on fetal applications with the eL18-4 and C5-1 transducers.
In this video Dr. Michael Ruma presents FlexVue and Orthogonal View, Philips advanced 3D evaluation tools on clinical cases for OB and GYN.
Pairing the new V9-2 transducer with the EPIQ Elite premium ultrasound system offers next-level Ob/Gyn imaging:
xMATRIX technology allows you to see more clearly, explore more fully and resolve more thoroughly, making exams faster and easier for both clinicians and patients.
Advanced obstetric visualization tools for photorealistic fetal rendering.
MicroFlow Imaging is a proprietary mode designed to detect slow and weak blood flow anatomy in tissue.
Philips PureWave technology advances the clinical effectiveness of imaging the obese patient.
