In today's cardiology environment, there is pressure to implement imaging solutions that are cutting-edge, without compromising workflow efficiencies, diagnosis and treatment, or patient care.
Philips cardiovascular ultrasound machines bring outstanding functionality and performance that help you to improve quality of care and workflow within the cardiology department – allowing you to deliver superb care to each and every patient.
The Philips EPIQ CVx* is a dedicated cardiac ultrasound solution which brings significant advancements in functionality.
Philips EPIQ CVx – with its latest Release 7.0 – is a dedicated, high-performance ultrasound solution that combines the cardiology experience of Philips with the proven quantification expertise of TOMTEC. It supports you in expanding your capabilities, helping you elevate your cardiovascular workflow and enhance the quality of the care you deliver.
