Intelligent, automated and connected Advanced Visualization solution. First-time-right, intelligent and quantitative clinical insights, designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. IntelliSpace Portal 12 is a scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise.
Features
Vascular analysis innovated workflow designed for faster result
Multi-Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) now offers¹ a new user interface and simplified intuitive workflow, designed to speed your analysis work while continuing to support in clinical decision making. Additional benefits include first-time-right automatic head and neck bone removal and vessel extraction improvements, processed and ready for review in less than ten (10) seconds, new interactive vessel editing tools for coping with challenging vessel’s pathologies via 1-click easy corrections, and batch results saving automation, all intended to accelerate your time to report.
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
MR Cardiac functional analysis now offers a fully automatic AI-based segmentation of short-axis functional datasets, for both the left and right ventricles, together with automatic detection of end-diastole and end-systole phases. Results processed automatically and displayed on images in less than 20 seconds. Completion of LV and RV functional analysis was demonstrated to be completed in 5 min.¹¹
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
MR Caas 4D Flow² ³ is a post-processing software solution that enables users to generate 3D volume reconstructions for MR datasets, to visualize and evaluate blood flow in cardiovascular structures, including heart valves, chambers, and vessels, based on cardiovascular MR 4D Flow imaging. Main benefits include quantification of blood flow in just a few clicks, streamlines visualization within main vessel pathologies such as ascending aorta aneurism and intra-cardiac analysis with automated valve tracking to visualize flow over heart valves, recently shown to reduce analysis time and improve reliability of valvular flow quantification⁴.
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis now offers enhanced automatic extraction and visualization of the coronary tree, as well as enhanced automatic labeling of the different coronary segments. Main benefits include first-time-right segmentation up to the finest 17 distal segments, according to the AHA guidelines, optimization for low dose CT acquisitions, and automatic labeling for more than 10 segments including diagonals, septal and more.
Quantify Myocardial Strain
MR Caas² ³ Strain⁵ assists in the diagnosis and monitoring of patients with Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), or Restrictive cardiomyopathy (RCM), and in patients with valvular heart disease. The main benefits include providing of global strain parameters such as global longitudinal strain (GLS), global circumferential strain (GCS), and global radial strain (GRS), using short and long axis SSFP images, as well as describing the myocardium deformation- such as shortening, thickening, and lengthening during the cardiac cycle.
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
Enhance the way you visualize 3D images by getting a better understating of depth and relation between key anatomy structures, utilizing more than 20 visualization protocols optimized for different anatomies and interacting with virtual light source to enhance perception. This new innovative technology is boosting your educational and communication tools, while not compromising on interactive performance and availability of traditional VR visualization capabilities such as clipping planes and batch to name a few.
AI-based lung nodule detection
Perform nodule search 26% faster and detect 29% of previously missed nodules⁷. CT LNA ClearRead³ ⁸ CAD provides deep-learning based detection and characterization⁹ for all nodule types including solid, part-solid and ground-Glass. This algorithm is optimized for low dose CT acquisitions and designed to work on scans with or without intravenous contrast, independent of scanner vendor and acquisition protocol. Ability to process and send automatic detection results to PACS is supported, delivering intelligent clinical insights to your primary reading environment.
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
CT COPD now offers improved automatic lung segmentation, as well as advanced quantification of low attenuation areas using two adjustable thresholds. The segmentation algorithm for lung volumes was trained on COVID-19 related datasets to allow coping with challenging pathologies.
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
In addition to the recently introduced capability of sending CT perfusion and summary maps automatically to PACS and reducing the need to launch the application, CT Brain Perfusion now offers the ability to automatically generate and share results via email¹⁰ to a pre-defined list of recipients, allowing the acceleration of communication between physicians. AI-based quality indicators (‘traffic lights’) which point at possible acquisition faults that may affect the results are seamlessly incorporated within the shared results.
CT Spectral enhancements
Complementary post-processing for the Philips spectral scanners. Main benefits include automatic zero-click pre-processed fusion of spectral results, creation of multiphase CT enhancements differences color maps, visualization of spectral images optimized for cardiac analysis, enhanced automatic extraction and visualization of the coronary tree based on spectral images and automatic registration workflow within the spectral viewing environment. These and additional clinical and workflow benefits enable you to get spectral results insights anytime, virtually anywhere, enterprise-wide.
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
Multiple workflow enhancements with benefits including Multi-Modality Tumor Tracking new automatic AI-based lesion segmentation propagation between time-points and easier workflow to reduce the need for re-segmentation, two analysis applications operated in parallel to accelerate complex clinical workflows, enhanced image batch capabilities within MR applications, and system performance improvements across multiple domains such as load time, interactive performance and results saving time.
MR cardiac analysis.
Philips solution for MR cardiac analysis.
Meeting the changing needs in Cardiology with changes in Cardiology imaging guidelines, having a comprehensive advanced visualization platform which stays up to date is more important than ever. Hear how a leader in the industry utilizes the IntelliSpace Portal to complete comprehensive cardiac analysis.
AI based RV/LV automatic segmentation for functional analysis
MR Cardiac functional analysis now offers a fully automatic AI-based segmentation of short-axis functional datasets, for both the left and right ventricles, together with automatic detection of end-diastole and end-systole phases. Results processed automatically and displayed on images in less than 20 seconds. Completion of LV and RV functional analysis was demonstrated to be completed in 5 min.¹¹
MR 4D flow² ³ for heart and main arteries
MR Caas 4D Flow² ³ is a post-processing software solution that enables users to generate 3D volume reconstructions for MR datasets, to visualize and evaluate blood flow in cardiovascular structures, including heart valves, chambers, and vessels, based on cardiovascular MR 4D Flow imaging. Main benefits include quantification of blood flow in just a few clicks, streamlines visualization within main vessel pathologies such as ascending aorta aneurism and intra-cardiac analysis with automated valve tracking to visualize flow over heart valves, recently shown to reduce analysis time and improve reliability of valvular flow quantification⁴.
New robust automatic coronary tree extraction and labeling
CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis now offers enhanced automatic extraction and visualization of the coronary tree, as well as enhanced automatic labeling of the different coronary segments. Main benefits include first-time-right segmentation up to the finest 17 distal segments, according to the AHA guidelines, optimization for low dose CT acquisitions, and automatic labeling for more than 10 segments including diagonals, septal and more.
Quantify Myocardial Strain
MR Caas² ³ Strain⁵ assists in the diagnosis and monitoring of patients with Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), or Restrictive cardiomyopathy (RCM), and in patients with valvular heart disease. The main benefits include providing of global strain parameters such as global longitudinal strain (GLS), global circumferential strain (GCS), and global radial strain (GRS), using short and long axis SSFP images, as well as describing the myocardium deformation- such as shortening, thickening, and lengthening during the cardiac cycle.
Photo realistic volume rendering⁶
Enhance the way you visualize 3D images by getting a better understating of depth and relation between key anatomy structures, utilizing more than 20 visualization protocols optimized for different anatomies and interacting with virtual light source to enhance perception. This new innovative technology is boosting your educational and communication tools, while not compromising on interactive performance and availability of traditional VR visualization capabilities such as clipping planes and batch to name a few.
AI-based lung nodule detection
Perform nodule search 26% faster and detect 29% of previously missed nodules⁷. CT LNA ClearRead³ ⁸ CAD provides deep-learning based detection and characterization⁹ for all nodule types including solid, part-solid and ground-Glass. This algorithm is optimized for low dose CT acquisitions and designed to work on scans with or without intravenous contrast, independent of scanner vendor and acquisition protocol. Ability to process and send automatic detection results to PACS is supported, delivering intelligent clinical insights to your primary reading environment.
Advanced quantification of affected lung volumes
CT COPD now offers improved automatic lung segmentation, as well as advanced quantification of low attenuation areas using two adjustable thresholds. The segmentation algorithm for lung volumes was trained on COVID-19 related datasets to allow coping with challenging pathologies.
Zero-click automated stroke assessment workflow and result sharing
In addition to the recently introduced capability of sending CT perfusion and summary maps automatically to PACS and reducing the need to launch the application, CT Brain Perfusion now offers the ability to automatically generate and share results via email¹⁰ to a pre-defined list of recipients, allowing the acceleration of communication between physicians. AI-based quality indicators (‘traffic lights’) which point at possible acquisition faults that may affect the results are seamlessly incorporated within the shared results.
CT Spectral enhancements
Complementary post-processing for the Philips spectral scanners. Main benefits include automatic zero-click pre-processed fusion of spectral results, creation of multiphase CT enhancements differences color maps, visualization of spectral images optimized for cardiac analysis, enhanced automatic extraction and visualization of the coronary tree based on spectral images and automatic registration workflow within the spectral viewing environment. These and additional clinical and workflow benefits enable you to get spectral results insights anytime, virtually anywhere, enterprise-wide.
Workflow optimizations across apps to accelerate time-to-report
Multiple workflow enhancements with benefits including Multi-Modality Tumor Tracking new automatic AI-based lesion segmentation propagation between time-points and easier workflow to reduce the need for re-segmentation, two analysis applications operated in parallel to accelerate complex clinical workflows, enhanced image batch capabilities within MR applications, and system performance improvements across multiple domains such as load time, interactive performance and results saving time.
MR cardiac analysis.
Meeting the changing needs in Cardiology with changes in Cardiology imaging guidelines, having a comprehensive advanced visualization platform which stays up to date is more important than ever. Hear how a leader in the industry utilizes the IntelliSpace Portal to complete comprehensive cardiac analysis.
