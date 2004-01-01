IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.
Seamless integration
Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.
Seamless integration
Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.
Enhanced multi-disciplinary co
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.
Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.
Scalability at the core
Scalability at the core
Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.
Scalability at the core
Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.
Scalability at the core
Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.
Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.
*It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for IntelliSpace Cardiovascular are met.
*Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.