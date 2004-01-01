By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Xper Information Management (Xper IM) is designed to enhance workflow so that administrative concerns never become a barrier to patient care. It provides a single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. It populates the final cardiac report with patient data, and interfaces with HIS, PACS, and EMRs to avoid redundant data entry and to create integrated patient records. If you choose, you can even share study-related information and images with patients at the bedside.
Enhance cath lab workflow and patient care
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Xper Flex Cardio physiomonitoring system packs a lot of powerful technology into a small package that fits nearly anywhere. Advanced clinical decision support capabilities deliver valuable patient information pre-procedure, during the procedure and in recovery. For example, with just one click, you can document vital ECG information in the clinical report. Xper Flex Cardio’s information-rich technology includes single click fractional flow reserve (FFR) data capture, ST maps that graphically indicate ST elevation or depression, Culprit Artery Detection to help pinpoint occlusions, Critical Values to highlight important findings, and support of 12-lead ECGs.
Bidirectional interface
IntelliBridge Enterprise is a single engine for enterprise interoperability; it allows two-way data exchange between cardiology informatics products (IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, IntelliSpace ECG, Xper IM) and hospital’s clinical and administrative systems; Embracing industry standards such as HL7, DICOM, and IHE, IntelliBridge Enterprise helps to reduce work required by your IT department. IntelliBridge Enterprise B.08 for Xper IM supports interface installations with inbound inventory, Epic Cupid, GE MacLab, GE CardioLab, St Jude/Abbott EP Workmate and PowerScribe, in addition to ADT, query ADT, billing, orders, outbound inventory, real time lab values, results, discreet clinical data, electronic medical record, DICOM worklists and MPPS.
Flexibility and clinical decision support in physiomonitoring
Bidirectional interface
**Each interface implementation requires individual operability testing. Interface installation is handled on a customer-by-customer basis.
*Data is transferred via the standard HL7 discrete clinical data interface, so every registry vendor can integrate to it. Additional compatibility tests are underway with the top registry vendors Cedaron and Lumedx.
