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Radiology Informatics

An enterprise imaging platform with one integrated radiology workflow

Philips radiology informatics is an end-to-end radiology informatics solution across imaging modalities that can help you streamline your radiology workflow with a unified strategy for all your digital imaging needs from order management through report distribution with an enterprise imaging platform for your radiology department. It’s a simple way to consolidate, manage and share images and data generated across your enterprise with no need to switch between multiple workstations.
 
Our radiology informatics solution features a complete encounter-based diagnostic imaging workflow solution and includes mobile capture, embedded native multimedia reporting, access to advanced AI applications and enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration so that relevant images are easily accessible from virtually anywhere, which aids in enhancing patient care.

Clinician checking multiple scans on screens

Unified workflow for radiology departments

See how our Philips radiology informatics workflow solutions connect your team, your technology and your care delivery for thoughtful, efficient patient-centric healthcare.

 

From order management through report distribution, including exam orchestration, advanced automated analysis and access to AI-enabled diagnostic support*, Philips helps you connect and raise your standard of patient care. Philips - certified imaging informatics professionals are ready to guide you.

Featured solutions in Radiology Informatics

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    Diagnostic Workspace

    Diagnostic Workspace  

    With our integrated workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis and Al-enabled insights. Our solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling.

    NOCTN424PACS
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    Clinical Repository

    Clinical Repository  

    Centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure archive. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to deliver optimal care. The Philips Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations.

    NOCTN060VNA
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  •  
    Medical Image sharing

    Medical Image sharing  

    Medical image sharing with Philips Enterprise Viewer helps remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery and provide a better care experience via imaging sharing, interactive collaboration, intuitive analysis and comparison tools, and enterprise access. Enable secure and instant access to medical images, documents, requests and reports with our vendor-agnostic, zero-footprint enterprise viewer that connects with existing patient records to provide accessibility and clinical data solutions for sharing medical imaging files in the healthcare industry.

    NOCTN064EV
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    Patient Portal

    Patient Portal  

    The Philips Patient Portal empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. It also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers, and minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. Patient Portal is an extension of the Enterprise Viewer Module.

    NOCTN002PP
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    Workflow Information Management

    Workflow Information Management  

    Workflow Information Management is a modular, web-based, end-to-end workflow solution that helps you manage everything from patient scheduling to walk-in registration, patient admission and preparation, access to study protocols and documentation, and results distribution. The web technology offers a scalable, out-of-the-box, zero-footprint solution, with secure access anytime, anywhere.

    839087
    View product
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    Advanced Visualization Workspace 15

    Advanced Visualization Workspace 15  

    Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.

    881120
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  •  
    Radiology Operations Command Center

    Radiology Operations Command Center  

    A multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, safe, and secure remote imaging solution that seamlessly connects imaging experts in a command center with technologists at scan locations across their organization. Radiology Operations Command Center Console, an FDA cleared and EU-MDR certified remote scanning solution enables imaging experts at a command center to remotely view and edit exams on multiple scanners across the enterprise in collaboration with the scanner facing technologist. Radiology Operations Command Center enables imaging experts to seamlessly interact with scanner-facing technologists remotely through chat, voice, and video, all while concurrently accessing scanner console screens, without compromising imaging quality, privacy, safety, or security.

    808001
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  •  
    AI Manager

    AI Manager  

    Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow. AI Manager serves as your single integration point for 100+ AI applications from 35+ contracted AI vendors, and upcoming AI applications offered by our partner Blackford Analysis.*

    839051
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  •  
    PerformanceBridge 5.0

    PerformanceBridge 5.0  

    PerformanceBridge* offers an integrated, scalable portfolio of services, tools and support to empower hospital departments to boost their performance and build a program for continuous improvement. It is designed to enable you to focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs, while maintaining an emphasis on quality, performance and value. PerformanceBridge is a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your HIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.

    896001
    View product
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Diagnostic viewer female doctor looking at images Perfusion MR

Structured and intuitive reporting for medical imaging informatics

Interactive multimedia reporting is a native module of the diagnostic workspace, helping radiologists to reduce report turnaround time. 

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Technician looking at worklist

Orchestrate a higher level of care through information technology

Provide the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment.

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Diagnostic viewer female doctor looking at images Perfusion MR

One radiology workspace for all in your clinical environment

A single workspace gives you relevant tools for confident reading and insightful reporting, supporting you in all steps of patient image data flow. Enjoy greater clinical insight with medical imaging, gaining access to 70+ applications across multiple healthcare domains, interactive multimedia reporting with voice recognition and an embedded digital mammography reading workflow to help improve patient care and aid in enhancing patient outcomes.

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Technician checking systems

Harmonize imaging beyond departments with the help of information technology

Centralize your enterprise imaging repository to consolidate archives, lower costs and give providers unified access to the images and data they need to deliver better care using medical imaging informatics.

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Clinicians with ipad

Real-time collaboration through medical imaging informatics

Have native chat and live screen-sharing between clinicians. With a single click, physicians can email a link to a medical imaging exam to colleagues across town or across the country to expedite second opinions.

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Patient at home with laptop using sharing option on the screen

Put the patient in the center with access to their biomedical informatics

Share imaging results between facilities, patients and physicians, enabling a collaborative healthcare workflow and empowering patients to control and manage their own electronic health records via a secure web-based portal.

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Footnotes
 

Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain the applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.

*AI-enabled solutions through Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace and third-party applications.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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