Philips radiology informatics is an end-to-end radiology informatics solution across imaging modalities that can help you streamline your radiology workflow with a unified strategy for all your digital imaging needs from order management through report distribution with an enterprise imaging platform for your radiology department. It’s a simple way to consolidate, manage and share images and data generated across your enterprise with no need to switch between multiple workstations.

Our radiology informatics solution features a complete encounter-based diagnostic imaging workflow solution and includes mobile capture, embedded native multimedia reporting, access to advanced AI applications and enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration so that relevant images are easily accessible from virtually anywhere, which aids in enhancing patient care.

