Radiology Operations Command Center

Virtual imaging solution

A multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, backward compatible, safe and secure virtualized imaging support solution that smoothly connects imaging experts in a command center/workspace with technologists at scan locations across their organization.

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) removes the barrier of physical distance to offer consistent imaging experiences across your organization. A technologist at a scanner console can receive guidance from a senior or more experienced colleague (expert user) in real-time even if they are on separate floors or entirely different locations.

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) removes the barrier of physical distance to offer consistent imaging experiences across your organization. A technologist at a scanner console can receive guidance from a senior or more experienced colleague (expert user) in real-time even if they are on separate floors or entirely different locations.

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) removes the barrier of physical distance to offer consistent imaging experiences across your organization. A technologist at a scanner console can receive guidance from a senior or more experienced colleague (expert user) in real-time even if they are on separate floors or entirely different locations.
By expanding access to imaging across more locations during more convenient hours, radiology departments can help meet patient demand and increase capacity and throughput without exceeding labor resource limits.

By expanding access to imaging across more locations during more convenient hours, radiology departments can help meet patient demand and increase capacity and throughput without exceeding labor resource limits.

By expanding access to imaging across more locations during more convenient hours, radiology departments can help meet patient demand and increase capacity and throughput without exceeding labor resource limits.
With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, ROCC is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.

With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, ROCC is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.

With private, secure, auditable architecture and intuitive user interface, ROCC is secure, safe, easy to scale and straightforward to integrate with an ability to provides audit trails of all interactions.
  • Product may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
  • ROCC is not intended for diagnosis use or treatment selection and it is not a medical device.

