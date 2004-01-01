Radiology Operations Command Center

Search terms
A multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site, backward compatible, safe and secure virtualized imaging support solution that smoothly connects imaging experts in a command center/workspace with technologists at scan locations across their organization.
Real-time virtual collaboration platform
Virtual access for imaging experts to view the scanner console
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
Virtual access for imaging experts to view the scanner console
Safe, secure platform with multi-factor authentication and audit trails
With our integrated workspace, radiologists can access needed tools, including reporting, advanced visualization analysis and Al-enabled insights. Our solution is designed intuitively to optimize care pathways from orchestration to diagnosis to collaboration, using both DICOM and non-DICOM data with powerful tooling.
