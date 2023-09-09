EN
    Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualisation and analysis solution that is designed to  help clinicians to diagnose, follow-up, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities, with one seamless, connected workflow.

    Designed around the principle of continuous evolution, IntelliSpace Portal helps you manage shifting challenges and technology-driven healthcare for the years to come.

    • Have broad set of application for radiology imaging across multiple clinical domains.
    • Obtain a multi-faceted view of your patient’s condition across multiple modalities.
    • Work consistently in a unified user interface with workflow acceleration features such as preprocessing rules.
    • Access applications securely from virtually anywhere within the organisation and integrate multi-vendor datasets.(1)
    • Work with a single service agreement that covers the lifecycle needs of your advanced visualisation platform.

    (1)Please contact your local Philips representative for details on multi-vendor coverage.

    When you choose Philips, you’re investing in a long-term relationship. We’re committed to helping you realise the full clinical and operational potential throughout your organisation. Our solutions are informed by a strong track record, deep clinical insights, and global delivery capabilities.

