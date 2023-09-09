Philips IntelliSpace Portal is an advanced visualisation and analysis solution that is designed to help clinicians to diagnose, follow-up, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities, with one seamless, connected workflow.
Seamless integration across your hospital network
Designed around the principle of continuous evolution, IntelliSpace Portal helps you manage shifting challenges and technology-driven healthcare for the years to come.
Have broad set of application for radiology imaging across multiple clinical domains.
Obtain a multi-faceted view of your patient’s condition across multiple modalities.
Work consistently in a unified user interface with workflow acceleration features such as preprocessing rules.
Access applications securely from virtually anywhere within the organisation and integrate multi-vendor datasets.(1)
Work with a single service agreement that covers the lifecycle needs of your advanced visualisation platform.
(1)Please contact your local Philips representative for details on multi-vendor coverage.
Leverage the power of a single integrated solution
When you choose Philips, you’re investing in a long-term relationship. We’re committed to helping you realise the full clinical and operational potential throughout your organisation. Our solutions are informed by a strong track record, deep clinical insights, and global delivery capabilities.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.