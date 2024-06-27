Advanced Visualization Workspace 15

MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis (LOBI)

The MR Longitudinal Brain Analysis highlights subtle neurological changes over time. The application now supports the generation of FLAIR* series. The FLAIR* could aid in the visualization of central vein sign in white matter lesions, which may help with the diagnosis of multiple sclerosis6. Now you can view FLAIR* map, compare all 3 planes of all series and save FLAIR* as new DICOM series.