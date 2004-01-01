EN
IntelliSpace Portal Enterprise

One work environment, one advanced visualization solution

Redefining advanced imaging scalability from a single workstation towards an enterprise solution.

Growing with you

With up to 200 concurrent users within departments or across hospitals you can get a holistic representation of your patient imaging data. If your hospital environment changes more processing resources can be added to fit your new requirements.

Do more with one worklist

The solution provides one patient directory that consolidates your patient advanced imaging data for easy access.

Say goodbye to downtime

Patient care can’t wait. That’s why IntelliSpace Portal features a failover system to help maintain high availability by leveraging on existent server virtualization technologies.

Rely on consistent performance

IntelliSpace Portal is designed to deliver consistent performance for patient care, even at heavy loads. It balances the load by automatically routing users to the most suitable Portal server on site, based on data type and server load.

