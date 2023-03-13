Centralize your enterprise image repository to a single, consolidated and secure archive. Manage the information lifecycle to contain costs while providing unified access to the images and longitudinal data needed to deliver optimal care. The Philips Clinical Repository provides access to both structured and unstructured data, with metadata tagging of unstructured data for searchability and meaningful clinical context, as well as the scalability to serve multi-site installations.
Intelligent lifecycle management
Scalable for multi-site deployment
Hardware-agnostic, standards-compliant repository
Secure clinical data cloud archiving for business continuity
Mobile web app image capture
EMR connected via embedded HL7 engine
Metadata tagging for searchability and easy data migration
Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow. AI Manager serves as your single integration point for 100+ AI applications from 35+ contracted AI vendors, and upcoming AI applications offered by our partner Blackford Analysis.*
Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
The Philips Patient Portal empowers patients to access, share and help manage their own images and exam data – using a range of familiar, user-friendly browser-enabled devices. It also allows real-time collaboration between patients and healthcare providers, and minimizes the need to produce CDs, DVDs or films. Patient Portal is an extension of the Enterprise Viewer Module.
Remove the barriers of technology, location and even mobility to improve healthcare delivery and provide a better care experience via interactive collaboration, intuitive analysis and comparison tools, and enterprise access. Enable secure and instant access to medical images, documents, requests and reports with Philips Enterprise Viewer, our vendor-agnostic, zero-footprint enterprise viewer that connects with existing patient records to provide accessibility and clinical data sharing solutions.
