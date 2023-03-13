Clinical Repository

Secure clinical data cloud archiving for business continuity

The archive module is designed with multiple layers of security and redundancy for data protection. Data access can be granted or restricted on an individual basis, based on assigned permissions. Data reliability helps prevent data loss, so that data can be available to users when they need it. This embraces high availability (HA), business continuity (BC) and disaster recovery (DR) plans, backup policies, hardware resilience and processes to provide data that is complete.