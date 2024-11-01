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As pathology case volumes rise and resources tighten, a successful transformation requires more than technology alone. It demands a clear plan, the right integrations, and sustained adoption. Philips combines deep domain expertise with proven methodologies to help you accelerate the analogue to digital transition and boost return on investment. Through structured change management and education, we support your teams, connect your systems, and help you realize the efficiency and collaboration benefits of digital pathology. Beyond delivering the technology, Philips defined end-to-end digital workflows and initiated the critical change management required for pathologist adoption. This experience forms the foundation of the professional services we provide today.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Site assessment: start with clarity to de-risk change
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
Workflow assessment & planning: design a standard, efficient flow that scales
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
IMS–LIS integration: connect systems to remove manual steps and speed case flow
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
End-to-end education: equip your team to adopt, adapt, and excel
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
More than a technology vendor, a trusted partner in digital pathology
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SG60 is designed to accommodate laboratories with a lean workflow and need to scan small batches of slides to achieve operational excellence and short turnaround times by scanning batches in parallel. With a high throughput, high first time right rate and load and walk away scanning, the SG60 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks. Pathology Scanner SGi* with native configurable DICOM JPEG and JPEG XL output helps reduce file sizes without compromising diagnostic quality, unlocking significant storage savings and performance improvements.
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SG300 is designed to accommodate laboratories for high volume labs that want to maximize scanner utilization and further reduce the total cost of ownership per slide by means of overnight scanning. With a high throughput, high first time right rate and load and walk away scanning, the SG300 enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks. Pathology Scanner SGi* with native configurable DICOM JPEG and JPEG XL output helps reduce file sizes without compromising diagnostic quality, unlocking significant storage savings and performance improvements.
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Cloud Data Services provides secure access to digital pathology images from virtually any location,* supporting both clinical workflows and research needs. Its scalable and cost‑effective storage helps to reduce infrastructure complexity, supports long‑term retention, and offers a flexible way to manage growing image volumes while creating a solid foundation for AI‑enabled diagnostics and enterprise data integration. These capabilities may help accelerate collaboration, maintain continuity of care and predictable operational costs.*
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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