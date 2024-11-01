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Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution on HealthSuite

Transform digital pathology with a scalable cloud foundation

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Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) on HealthSuite provides a scalable cloud foundation for digital pathology, enabling organizations to grow confidently without disrupting established clinical workflows. Built on Philips-managed cloud infrastructure and supported by AWS, PIPS on HealthSuite shifts performance, security, and lifecycle management to a resilient cloud environment, delivering reliable availability and predictable performance with the way clinical teams work.*

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From growing demands to sustainable scale
From growing demands to sustainable scale

From growing demands to sustainable scale

Digital pathology environments continue to expand: whole-slide image volumes are increasing, AI adoption is accelerating, and multisite collaboration is becoming essential. At the same time, IT teams must uphold stability, security, and compliance in an increasingly demanding landscape. PIPS on HealthSuite helps healthcare organizations modernize responsibly, sustainably, and without clinical disruption.*

From growing demands to sustainable scale

From growing demands to sustainable scale
Digital pathology environments continue to expand: whole-slide image volumes are increasing, AI adoption is accelerating, and multisite collaboration is becoming essential. At the same time, IT teams must uphold stability, security, and compliance in an increasingly demanding landscape. PIPS on HealthSuite helps healthcare organizations modernize responsibly, sustainably, and without clinical disruption.*

From growing demands to sustainable scale

Digital pathology environments continue to expand: whole-slide image volumes are increasing, AI adoption is accelerating, and multisite collaboration is becoming essential. At the same time, IT teams must uphold stability, security, and compliance in an increasingly demanding landscape. PIPS on HealthSuite helps healthcare organizations modernize responsibly, sustainably, and without clinical disruption.*
Click here for more information
From growing demands to sustainable scale
From growing demands to sustainable scale

From growing demands to sustainable scale

Digital pathology environments continue to expand: whole-slide image volumes are increasing, AI adoption is accelerating, and multisite collaboration is becoming essential. At the same time, IT teams must uphold stability, security, and compliance in an increasingly demanding landscape. PIPS on HealthSuite helps healthcare organizations modernize responsibly, sustainably, and without clinical disruption.*
Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability
Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

PIPS on HealthSuite keeps clinical workflows exactly as they are, while modernizing the infrastructure beneath. Pathologists continue using the same viewer, the same user interface, the same case review and case reporting processes they rely on today. There will be no change to clinical practice, only a stronger infrastructure supporting it. By shifting to a cloud managed foundation, organizations gain fast image loading, system stability, and high uptime*, supporting clinical teams while IT teams benefit from reduced operational burden.

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability
PIPS on HealthSuite keeps clinical workflows exactly as they are, while modernizing the infrastructure beneath. Pathologists continue using the same viewer, the same user interface, the same case review and case reporting processes they rely on today. There will be no change to clinical practice, only a stronger infrastructure supporting it. By shifting to a cloud managed foundation, organizations gain fast image loading, system stability, and high uptime*, supporting clinical teams while IT teams benefit from reduced operational burden.

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

PIPS on HealthSuite keeps clinical workflows exactly as they are, while modernizing the infrastructure beneath. Pathologists continue using the same viewer, the same user interface, the same case review and case reporting processes they rely on today. There will be no change to clinical practice, only a stronger infrastructure supporting it. By shifting to a cloud managed foundation, organizations gain fast image loading, system stability, and high uptime*, supporting clinical teams while IT teams benefit from reduced operational burden.
Click here for more information
Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability
Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

PIPS on HealthSuite keeps clinical workflows exactly as they are, while modernizing the infrastructure beneath. Pathologists continue using the same viewer, the same user interface, the same case review and case reporting processes they rely on today. There will be no change to clinical practice, only a stronger infrastructure supporting it. By shifting to a cloud managed foundation, organizations gain fast image loading, system stability, and high uptime*, supporting clinical teams while IT teams benefit from reduced operational burden.
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With PIPS on HealthSuite, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; providing a secure foundation for digital pathology at scale. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on
With PIPS on HealthSuite, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; providing a secure foundation for digital pathology at scale. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With PIPS on HealthSuite, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; providing a secure foundation for digital pathology at scale. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.
Click here for more information
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With PIPS on HealthSuite, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; providing a secure foundation for digital pathology at scale. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

PIPS on HealthSuite helps to replace capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By reducing costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it gives you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
PIPS on HealthSuite helps to replace capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By reducing costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it gives you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

PIPS on HealthSuite helps to replace capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By reducing costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it gives you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
Click here for more information
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

PIPS on HealthSuite helps to replace capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By reducing costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it gives you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
  • From growing demands to sustainable scale
  • Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability
  • Advanced protection and governance you can count on
  • Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
See all features
From growing demands to sustainable scale
From growing demands to sustainable scale

From growing demands to sustainable scale

Digital pathology environments continue to expand: whole-slide image volumes are increasing, AI adoption is accelerating, and multisite collaboration is becoming essential. At the same time, IT teams must uphold stability, security, and compliance in an increasingly demanding landscape. PIPS on HealthSuite helps healthcare organizations modernize responsibly, sustainably, and without clinical disruption.*

From growing demands to sustainable scale

From growing demands to sustainable scale
Digital pathology environments continue to expand: whole-slide image volumes are increasing, AI adoption is accelerating, and multisite collaboration is becoming essential. At the same time, IT teams must uphold stability, security, and compliance in an increasingly demanding landscape. PIPS on HealthSuite helps healthcare organizations modernize responsibly, sustainably, and without clinical disruption.*

From growing demands to sustainable scale

Digital pathology environments continue to expand: whole-slide image volumes are increasing, AI adoption is accelerating, and multisite collaboration is becoming essential. At the same time, IT teams must uphold stability, security, and compliance in an increasingly demanding landscape. PIPS on HealthSuite helps healthcare organizations modernize responsibly, sustainably, and without clinical disruption.*
Click here for more information
From growing demands to sustainable scale
From growing demands to sustainable scale

From growing demands to sustainable scale

Digital pathology environments continue to expand: whole-slide image volumes are increasing, AI adoption is accelerating, and multisite collaboration is becoming essential. At the same time, IT teams must uphold stability, security, and compliance in an increasingly demanding landscape. PIPS on HealthSuite helps healthcare organizations modernize responsibly, sustainably, and without clinical disruption.*
Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability
Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

PIPS on HealthSuite keeps clinical workflows exactly as they are, while modernizing the infrastructure beneath. Pathologists continue using the same viewer, the same user interface, the same case review and case reporting processes they rely on today. There will be no change to clinical practice, only a stronger infrastructure supporting it. By shifting to a cloud managed foundation, organizations gain fast image loading, system stability, and high uptime*, supporting clinical teams while IT teams benefit from reduced operational burden.

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability
PIPS on HealthSuite keeps clinical workflows exactly as they are, while modernizing the infrastructure beneath. Pathologists continue using the same viewer, the same user interface, the same case review and case reporting processes they rely on today. There will be no change to clinical practice, only a stronger infrastructure supporting it. By shifting to a cloud managed foundation, organizations gain fast image loading, system stability, and high uptime*, supporting clinical teams while IT teams benefit from reduced operational burden.

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

PIPS on HealthSuite keeps clinical workflows exactly as they are, while modernizing the infrastructure beneath. Pathologists continue using the same viewer, the same user interface, the same case review and case reporting processes they rely on today. There will be no change to clinical practice, only a stronger infrastructure supporting it. By shifting to a cloud managed foundation, organizations gain fast image loading, system stability, and high uptime*, supporting clinical teams while IT teams benefit from reduced operational burden.
Click here for more information
Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability
Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

PIPS on HealthSuite keeps clinical workflows exactly as they are, while modernizing the infrastructure beneath. Pathologists continue using the same viewer, the same user interface, the same case review and case reporting processes they rely on today. There will be no change to clinical practice, only a stronger infrastructure supporting it. By shifting to a cloud managed foundation, organizations gain fast image loading, system stability, and high uptime*, supporting clinical teams while IT teams benefit from reduced operational burden.
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With PIPS on HealthSuite, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; providing a secure foundation for digital pathology at scale. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on
With PIPS on HealthSuite, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; providing a secure foundation for digital pathology at scale. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With PIPS on HealthSuite, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; providing a secure foundation for digital pathology at scale. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.
Click here for more information
Advanced protection and governance you can count on
Advanced protection and governance you can count on

Advanced protection and governance you can count on

With PIPS on HealthSuite, your pathology environment gains a security posture that often exceeds traditional on-premises infrastructure.* Every deployment is built to meet regional data residency requirements and healthcare grade protection standards; providing a secure foundation for digital pathology at scale. Data ownership always remains with you, supported by clearly defined governance responsibilities.
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

PIPS on HealthSuite helps to replace capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By reducing costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it gives you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
PIPS on HealthSuite helps to replace capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By reducing costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it gives you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

PIPS on HealthSuite helps to replace capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By reducing costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it gives you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
Click here for more information
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth
Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

Predictable costs that enable sustainable growth

PIPS on HealthSuite helps to replace capital-intensive infrastructure cycles with a predictable, subscription based financial model that evolves with your organization. By reducing costly hardware refreshes and enabling managed, on-demand scaling, it gives you clearer budget visibility and long-term financial sustainability, so you can focus on resources where they create the most clinical and operational value.
  • *Third-party claims from AWS, which may not apply in all markets and may be updated from time to time. The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for market availability.
  • Only available in the United States. Future availability in other jurisdictions cannot be ensured.

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