Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution on HealthSuite

Clinical continuity, elevated by cloud reliability

PIPS on HealthSuite keeps clinical workflows exactly as they are, while modernizing the infrastructure beneath. Pathologists continue using the same viewer, the same user interface, the same case review and case reporting processes they rely on today. There will be no change to clinical practice, only a stronger infrastructure supporting it. By shifting to a cloud managed foundation, organizations gain fast image loading, system stability, and high uptime*, supporting clinical teams while IT teams benefit from reduced operational burden.