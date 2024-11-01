The reusable temperature probes are available for different applications (rectal/esophageal and skin contact). The probes can be used with Philips patient monitors and measuring devices such as IntelliVue patient monitors, measurement modules and extensions. The temperature probes are designed for a direct connection to a monitor. Consult the user manual of the monitoring device to ensure compatibility
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Do not place skin temperature probe in areas with injured skin, open wounds or lesions
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.