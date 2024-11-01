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Esophageal/Rectal Temp Probe, 9 FR

Temperature Probe, Reusable

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The reusable temperature probes are available for different applications (rectal/esophageal and skin contact). The probes can be used with Philips patient monitors and measuring devices such as IntelliVue patient monitors, measurement modules and extensions. The temperature probes are designed for a direct connection to a monitor. Consult the user manual of the monitoring device to ensure compatibility

Contact & support

Specifications

Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Pediatric; Adult
Application Site
  • Esophageal / Rectal
Sensor Size
  • 9 French
Cable Length
  • 280cm
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • PCE (Piece)
Packaging
  • 1 box = 1 probe
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Pediatric; Adult
Temperature Range
  • Operation: +0 °C to +50 °C (32°F to 122°F)
Dimensions
  • 280cm length, 9 French
Replaces Product
  • 989803203571
Length
  • 280cm
Shelf Life
  • not applicable
Number of Pins
  • 2
Use with non Philips products
  • No
DEHP-free
  • yes
Use with Philips Equipment
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Module X3 (867030)
  • IntelliVue Patient Monitor MX100 (867033)
  • IntelliVue MMX (867036)
  • IntelliVue Hemodynamic Extension (867039, M3012A/862111)
  • IntelliVue Capnography Extension (867040, M3014A/862187)
  • IntelliVue Microstream Extension (867041, M3015A/B/862393/865377)
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Server/SLCP (M3001A/AL/862442/866462)
  • IntelliVue MP5, MP5SC (M8105A/865024, M8105AS/865322)
  • IntelliVue MP2 (M8102A/865040)
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Server X2 (M3002A/865039)
  • Temperature Parameter Module (M1029A/862291)
  • Patient Monitor 6100/ 6300/ 6500 (Devices 867311/ 867313/ 867315)
Application Indications
  • Esophageal / Rectal
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • not applicable
CE Certified
  • yes
Product details
Product details
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 probe
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Pediatric; Adult
Application Site
  • Esophageal / Rectal
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • PCE (Piece)
Packaging
  • 1 box = 1 probe
See all specifications
Temperature Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Patient Application
  • Pediatric; Adult
Application Site
  • Esophageal / Rectal
Sensor Size
  • 9 French
Cable Length
  • 280cm
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • PCE (Piece)
Packaging
  • 1 box = 1 probe
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Pediatric; Adult
Temperature Range
  • Operation: +0 °C to +50 °C (32°F to 122°F)
Dimensions
  • 280cm length, 9 French
Replaces Product
  • 989803203571
Length
  • 280cm
Shelf Life
  • not applicable
Number of Pins
  • 2
Use with non Philips products
  • No
DEHP-free
  • yes
Use with Philips Equipment
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Module X3 (867030)
  • IntelliVue Patient Monitor MX100 (867033)
  • IntelliVue MMX (867036)
  • IntelliVue Hemodynamic Extension (867039, M3012A/862111)
  • IntelliVue Capnography Extension (867040, M3014A/862187)
  • IntelliVue Microstream Extension (867041, M3015A/B/862393/865377)
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Server/SLCP (M3001A/AL/862442/866462)
  • IntelliVue MP5, MP5SC (M8105A/865024, M8105AS/865322)
  • IntelliVue MP2 (M8102A/865040)
  • IntelliVue Multi-Measurement Server X2 (M3002A/865039)
  • Temperature Parameter Module (M1029A/862291)
  • Patient Monitor 6100/ 6300/ 6500 (Devices 867311/ 867313/ 867315)
Application Indications
  • Esophageal / Rectal
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • not applicable
CE Certified
  • yes
Product details
Product details
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 probe
  • Do not use the rectal/esophageal probe in patients where insertion of the probe into the esophagus may be considered unsafe.

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