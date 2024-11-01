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EEG cables and lead Mini set with 9 leads

EEG accessories

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EEG lead set mini with 9 individual color-coded leads. Lead wires come with DIN connector on one end and hard mounted mini clip (grabber style) to connect to any generic snap-style electrode on the other end. Wires are held in place with a lead organizer.

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 ea.
Product Dimensions
  • 80 cm (31.5 in) long leads
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Mini Clip
Use with Philips Equipment
  • M1027A, M1027B
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Trunk cable 989803180541
Latex-free
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 ea.
Product Dimensions
  • 80 cm (31.5 in) long leads
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 ea.
Product Dimensions
  • 80 cm (31.5 in) long leads
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Patient Application
  • Mini Clip
Use with Philips Equipment
  • M1027A, M1027B
Use with Philips Supplies
  • Trunk cable 989803180541
Latex-free
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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