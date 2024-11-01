EEG lead set mini with 9 individual color-coded leads. Lead wires come with DIN connector on one end and hard mounted mini clip (grabber style) to connect to any generic snap-style electrode on the other end. Wires are held in place with a lead organizer.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Unit of Measure
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Latex-free
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Unit of Measure
|
|Product Dimensions
|
|Disposable or reusable
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Supplies
|
|Latex-free
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.