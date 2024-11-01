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Module Battery Charger

MR Patient Care

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For charging the wireless module batteries 989803191341 (Gen 3) and 989803152881 (Gen 2). Power adapter not sold separately.

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Battery Type
  • Lithium ion
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400) 866120 (Expression MR200)
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1 each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Battery Type
  • Lithium ion
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185 (Expression MR400) 866120 (Expression MR200)
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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