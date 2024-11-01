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Paper, No Header

Z-Fold

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Z-fold, 216 x 279 mm (8.5" x 11") Chemical/thermal paper, No header, Red grid

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Specifications

Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 216 x 279 mm (8.5" x 11")
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/case
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Dimensions
  • 216 mm x 279 mm (8.5" x 11")
Paper Style
  • Z-fold
Color
  • Red
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 860343, 860351
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • 8.070 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
BPA Free
  • Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 216 x 279 mm (8.5" x 11")
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/case
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
See all specifications
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 216 x 279 mm (8.5" x 11")
Product details
Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/case
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Dimensions
  • 216 mm x 279 mm (8.5" x 11")
Paper Style
  • Z-fold
Color
  • Red
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 860343, 860351
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • 8.070 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
BPA Free
  • Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

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