By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1 pack = 200 sheets
1 case = 6 packs
1200 sheets total
Dimensions
216 mm x 279 mm (8.5" x 11")
Paper Style
Z-fold
Color
Red
Use with Philips Equipment
860343, 860351
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-sterile
Package Weight
8.070 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
None
CE Certified
Yes
BPA Free
Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.