    Philips LED Work lamp range is specifically designed for maintenance and long-term inspection work.
    A worker using Philips rechargeable LED work lamps

    RCH10

    Cordless slim professional lighting tool


    The compact rechargable Philips LED inspection lamp is ideal for quick inspection and longer repair operations. RCH10 eliminates all shadows with its 120° light beam, while 360° rotating hook and a strong magnet provides a hands-free work.
    Philips RCH10 LED lighting

    Features

    Superior bright light

    High-power LED light - 150lm

    Wide beam angle -120°

    High resistance

    Water, dust and workshop solvents resistant - IP54

    Robust aluminum housing - IK07

    Resistant to chemicals
     

    Hands-free lighting

    Now with strong magnet

    Cordless, with 360° rotating hook
     

    Rechargeable convenience

    New easy-opening cap

    Up to 5 hours of autonomy during the day

    Full recharge in 4 hours

    Philips RCH10 LED lighting

    RCH20

    Cordless compact professional lighting tool


    Powerful and cordless, Philips RCH20 LED lighting tool features 200 lumens in a single LED strip for precise and homogeneous lighting.
    rch 20

    Features

    White, homogeneous light

    200-lumen light output produced by single strip, COB (Chip on Board) technology

    6 000 K color temperature for limited eye-strain

    Wide, homogeneous 70° light beam

    Hands-free use

    Powerful integrated magnet

    Retractable hook

    Ready-to-use

    Up to 3-hour operating time

    Fast docking-station charging

    High resistance

    Resistant to chemical & workshop solvents
    Strong impact resistance -IK07
    Water & dust protected -IP65  

    Philips RCH20 LED lighting

    RCH30

    Cordless professional lighting with UV detection


    Boasting powerful LEDs for precise visual inspection and a UV-A leak detector, the Philips RCH30 inspection lamp is a versatile illumination tool with up to 4-hour battery autonomy.
    Philips RCH30 LED lighting

    Features

    More light for optimal vision

    220-lumen light output produced by 8, new generation, high-power LUXEON® LEDs

    Wide, homogeneous 70° light beam

    Robust and highly resistant

    Improved battery capacity: up to 4-hour battery autonomy

    Docking station for inductive charging

    High protection rating: IP66 and IK09

    Versatile and easy-to-use

    Integrated magnet

    UV-A light function for air-conditioning leak detection

    Retractable 360° hook

    Smart housing shape for practical positioning on any side

    Philips RCH30 inspection lamp

    Automotive Tools

     

    Philips Automotive offers you professional tools and services such as guide tools and trainings to provide you with maximum satisfaction.

    All tools

    Downloads

    LED Inspection lamps leaflet
    Which LED inspection or Work Lamp do you need?
    RCH30 LED Work lamp user guide
    RCH20 LED Work lamp user guide

