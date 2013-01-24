Search terms
Superior bright light
High-power LED light - 150lm
Wide beam angle -120°
High resistance
Water, dust and workshop solvents resistant - IP54
Robust aluminum housing - IK07
Resistant to chemicals
Hands-free lighting
Now with strong magnet
Cordless, with 360° rotating hook
Rechargeable convenience
New easy-opening cap
Up to 5 hours of autonomy during the day
Full recharge in 4 hours
White, homogeneous light
200-lumen light output produced by single strip, COB (Chip on Board) technology
6 000 K color temperature for limited eye-strain
Wide, homogeneous 70° light beam
Hands-free use
Powerful integrated magnet
Retractable hook
Ready-to-use
Up to 3-hour operating time
Fast docking-station charging
High resistance
Resistant to chemical & workshop solvents
Strong impact resistance -IK07
Water & dust protected -IP65
More light for optimal vision
220-lumen light output produced by 8, new generation, high-power LUXEON® LEDs
Wide, homogeneous 70° light beam
Robust and highly resistant
Improved battery capacity: up to 4-hour battery autonomy
Docking station for inductive charging
High protection rating: IP66 and IK09
Versatile and easy-to-use
Integrated magnet
UV-A light function for air-conditioning leak detection
Retractable 360° hook
Smart housing shape for practical positioning on any side
Philips Automotive offers you professional tools and services such as guide tools and trainings to provide you with maximum satisfaction.