    Philips LED Work lamp range is specifically designed for maintenance and long-term inspection work.
    An LED work lamp helps a man to see more clearly while he is fixing a car
    An LED work lamp helps a man to see more clearly while he is fixing a car

    CBL20

    Professional lighting tool


    With 12 high-power LEDs producing 300 lumens of intense white light, this inspection lamp is the professional’s choice. Its slim design makes the Philips CBL20 an ideal tool for illuminating hard to reach areas.
    An LED work lamp helps a man to see more clearly while he is fixing a car

    Features

    Improved light output
    300-lumen light output generated by 12 new-generation, high-power quality LEDs
    Ultra-wide, homogeneous 100° light beam
    6 000 K natural light temperature
     

    Robust and resistant
    Robust protection rating: IP54 and IK07
    Operating temperature from -10° up to 40°C
     
    Comfortable and practical
    Comfortable soft-grip handle
    Retractable 360° hook
    CBL20 - Professional lighting tool

    CBL30

    Professional lighting tool with practical focus light


    With 330 lumens of intense white light, and an ultra-strong 90-lumen focus light, Philips CBL30 LED Inspection lamp is the perfect tool for the most demanding professional.
    CBL30 - Professional lighting tool

    Features

    Best-in-class light output
    330-lumen light output generated by 12 new-generation, high-power LUXEON®LEDs
    Ultra-wide, homogeneous 100° light beam
    Powerful 90-lumen LED focus light
    6 500 K color temperature for improved contrast
     

    Robust and ultra resistant
    Robust protection rating: IP54 and IK07
    Operating temperature from -10° up to 40°C
     
    Ultra-slim and easy-to-use
    Ultra-slim design that reaches the smallest of spaces
    Versatile 360° magnetic hook for use on any surface
    Soft, ergonomic grip handle
     
    CBL30 - Professional lighting tool

    CBL40

    Versatile corded or cordless usage


    With its smart back-up battery, the multi-purpose Philips professional workshop lamp offers the comfort of a traditional lamp and the benefits of a rechargable lamp. With its ultra-slim design and focus light, it illuminates even the smallest details.
    CBL40 - Professional lighting tool

    Features

    Dual usage: corded and cordless

    6-meter cable

    Up to 2 hours of cordless usage

    More light output

    High-power LUXEON® LED

    100° beam angle

    More eye comfort

    White LED light

    6 500 K

    Powerful LED focus light

    With high-power LED

    Hands-free lighting

    360° clipping hook with magnet

    CBL40 - Professional lighting tool

    CBL50

    Professional bonnet lamp


    The Philips bonnet lamp offers a powerful 900-lumen light output to ensure total illumination of your working area. With its adjustable telescopic mounting, this professional bonnet lamp will illuminate any engine compartment.
    CBL50 - Professional lighting tool

    Features

    More light output

    High-power LUXEON® LED

    100° beam angle

    More eye comfort

    White LED light

    6 500 K

    High resistance

    Robust aluminum housing

    Water- and dust-proof

    Hands-free lighting

    Adjustable telescopic mounting

    CBL50 - Professional lighting tool

    Automotive Tools

     

    Philips Automotive offers you professional tools and services such as guide tools and trainings to provide you with maximum satisfaction.

    All tools

    Downloads

    LED Inspection lamps leaflet
    Which LED inspection or Work Lamp do you need?
    CBL20 LED Work lamp user guide
    CBL30 LED Work lamp user guide

