Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Improved light output
300-lumen light output generated by 12 new-generation, high-power quality LEDs
Ultra-wide, homogeneous 100° light beam
6 000 K natural light temperature
Best-in-class light output
330-lumen light output generated by 12 new-generation, high-power LUXEON®LEDs
Ultra-wide, homogeneous 100° light beam
Powerful 90-lumen LED focus light
6 500 K color temperature for improved contrast
Dual usage: corded and cordless
6-meter cable
Up to 2 hours of cordless usage
More light output
High-power LUXEON® LED
100° beam angle
More eye comfort
White LED light
6 500 K
Powerful LED focus light
With high-power LED
Hands-free lighting
360° clipping hook with magnet
More light output
High-power LUXEON® LED
100° beam angle
More eye comfort
White LED light
6 500 K
High resistance
Robust aluminum housing
Water- and dust-proof
Hands-free lighting
Adjustable telescopic mounting
Philips Automotive offers you professional tools and services such as guide tools and trainings to provide you with maximum satisfaction.