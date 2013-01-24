Home
No other lamps even come close. Philips new MasterLife is the longest lasting 24V lamp on the market, outperforming all the competition while keeping your bus or truck on the road longer! Discover MasterDuty and MasterDuty BlueVision, delivering maximum vibration resistance and ultimate style! Philips entire range of innovative 24V lighting solutions is engineered to bring more added value to your business while delighting your customers!

MasterDuty

Built to last


The new MasterDuty headlamps are designed for maximum vibration resistance and excellent lifetime. These headlamps last 2x longer and have twice the vibration resistance of an average lamp on the market.

Master choice for your business


MasterDuty features increased mount and base stiffness for ultimate protection against mechanical shock as well as a robust double coil filament designed to withstand severe vibration while remaining stable. MasterDuty is the right choice for drivers seeking toughness that lasts. All our 24V lamps are of Original Equipment quality, as they are the choice of most vehicle manufacturers worldwide.
Masterduty

Features:


Lasts up to 2x longer*

Maximum vibration resistance 2x

Reinforced mount and base guards against shock

Extra robust double-coil filament

High-performance quartz glass

Original Equipment quality (OE)

Available in H1, H3, H4, H7, H11

 

*Compared to average H4 or H7 product on the market

MasterLife

Outperforms everything on the road


The new generation of MasterLife lasts up to 4x longer while withstanding extreme stress and vibration. MasterLife offers the best lifetime on the market, lasting 4x longer* than the average headlamp by using a new, unique gas composition, together with the geometrical properties of the double-coil filament, designed to reduce tungsten evaporation.

Maximum lifetime on the market


It features the vibration resistance of MasterDuty for maximum strength and durability. MasterLife headlamps outperform the competition by far! It is the ultimate Original Equipment quality truck lighting solution with maximum performance and minimum downtime.
Masterlife

Features:


Lasts up to 4x longer*

Maximum vibration resistance 2x*
Extra robust double-coil filament
High-performance quartz glass
Original Equipment quality (OE)

Available in H1, H3, H4, H7, H11

*Compared to average H4 or H7 product on the market

MasterDuty BlueVision

Maximum xenon effect


For drivers seeking ultimate style and performance, MasterDuty BlueVision produces a blue xenon effect. Philips MasterDuty BlueVision combines the durability and vibration resistance of MasterDuty with an additional blue xenon effect for maximum style.

These lamps can resist twice the vibration of an average lamp. Not only stylish, the blue effect in the headlight combined with powerful white light on the road, offer more safety. For the most demanding jobs and the most demanding drivers, this is the lighting solution that delivers performance with true style!
Masterduty blue vision

Features:


Maximum vibration resistance 2x*
High-performance quartz glass with xenon-effect coating
Distinctive blue cap, looks sharp even when turned off
Original Equipment quality (OE)

Available in H3, H4, H7

compare the light output of the masterduty blue vision to a standard light

Philips Automotive offers you professional tools and services to provide you with maximum satisfaction

