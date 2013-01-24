

Producing 5x more light than standard incandescent lamps, the Philips 12V and 24V X-tremeVision LED ranges are equipped with high-power LEDs that illuminate the interior with a cool, bright and precise light while not distracting the driver. They are available from 4 000 K temperature up to 8 000 K (depending on the lamp you choose).

Because of its 12-year lifetime and exceptional heat and vibration resistance, it is the perfect choice for 24V interior lighting (trucks, buses and heavy-duty vehicles) and for those seeking an economical solution for the entire fleet. Offering a perfect geometrical fit, the Philips X-tremeVision LED interior lighting solution is the ideal replacement for any vehicle.