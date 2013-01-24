Home
Philips 24V signaling and interior lamps offer a wide range of lighting solutions standard or LED for your truck, bus or heavy-duty vehicle. From front, side or rear indicator lights to stop, fog, and license plate lights, Philips has the high-performance and long-lasting lamps you need for your vehicle.

X-tremeVision LED range


Producing 5x more light than standard incandescent lamps, the Philips 12V and 24V X-tremeVision LED ranges are equipped with high-power LEDs that illuminate the interior with a cool, bright and precise light while not distracting the driver. They are available from 4 000 K temperature up to 8 000 K (depending on the lamp you choose).

 

Because of its 12-year lifetime and exceptional heat and vibration resistance, it is the perfect choice for 24V interior lighting (trucks, buses and heavy-duty vehicles) and for those seeking an economical solution for the entire fleet. Offering a perfect geometrical fit, the Philips X-tremeVision LED interior lighting solution is the ideal replacement for any vehicle.

X-tremeVision LED 4 000 K

Powerful Philips X-tremeVision 4 000 K

 

Bright white is the perfect and economical replacement for a standard incandescent interior lamp.

X-tremeVision LED 4 000 K inside a car

Features: 


4 000 color temperature

High-performance LED

Perfect geometrical fit

Heat and vibration resistant

12-year lifetime

X-tremeVision LED 6 000 K

The Philips X-tremeVision LED 6 000 K Daylight effect

illuminates the interior with power where it’s needed most.

X-tremeVision LED 6 000 K inside a car

Features: 

 

6 000 color temperature

High-performance LED

Perfect geometrical fit

Heat and vibration resistant

12-year lifetime

X-tremeVision LED 8 000 K

X-tremeVision LED 8 000 K Cool blue offers a unique stylish blue xenon effect for drivers seeking more style and the power of daylight.
X-tremeVision LED 8 000 K inside a car

Features: 


8 000 color temperature

High-performance LED

Perfect geometrical fit

Heat and vibration resistant

12-year lifetime

24V halogen range: MasterLife and MasterDuty signaling and interior lighting


While on the long haul, your drivers require safety and comfort during their missions. Philips MasterLife and MasterDuty signaling and interior lighting ranges offer just that. Their top quality and long-lasting powerful performance helps you to be seen in all weather conditions and make your night break a comfortable one.
