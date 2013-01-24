With this powerful Philips Professional TV, vibrant picture quality is just the beginning



Whether you’re running a hotel or conference center, built-in Chromecast and easy access to the Google Play Store can provide the edge you need when it comes to engaging your guests. After all, shouldn’t their experience at your establishment be as easy and effortless as possible?



That’s where Philips MediaSuite comes in.



Available from 32-inch in FHD till 65-inch screens in 4K or UHD.