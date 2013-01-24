Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Professional TV

    Professional TV

    22AV1601B/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Easy Remote Control Easy Remote Control Easy Remote Control
      -{discount-value}

      Professional TV

      22AV1601B/12

      Easy Remote Control

      This remote makes it easy to control your Philips Professional TV. There's no wondering which button to press: the clean, simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Easy Remote Control

      This remote makes it easy to control your Philips Professional TV. There's no wondering which button to press: the clean, simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions.

      Easy Remote Control

      This remote makes it easy to control your Philips Professional TV. There's no wondering which button to press: the clean, simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Professional TV

      Easy Remote Control

      This remote makes it easy to control your Philips Professional TV. There's no wondering which button to press: the clean, simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions.

      Similar products

      See all accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Professional TV

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Easy Remote Control

        Simple and intuitive

        • Remote Control

        Large, color-coded, glow-in-the-dark buttons

        This remote control's simple design strips away all but the most essential buttons and functions. The large volume and channel buttons are color-coded and glow-in-the-dark: for easy operation in any light.

        Multi-RC settings memory

        Keep your settings exactly the same between battery changes. Multi-RC saves your configuration in a permanent storage for effortless maintenance.

        Lockable battery compartment

        The lockable battery compartment is secured with a screw, ensuring batteries can only be removed or changed by staff.

        Low-battery detection

        When the battery in your Philips Professional Remote Control runs low, a notification appears on the TV screen. Allowing you to change the batteries before service is affected.

        Technical Specifications

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          184x48x20 mm

        • Battery

          Type
          2xAAA (Not Included)

        • Hospitality Features

          Remote Control
          • Multi-RC Compatible
          • Studio/ES/MS/Sig compatible
          • PrimeSuite
          • Glow-in-the-Dark buttons
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips