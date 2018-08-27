Search terms

    Professional TV accessory

    22AV1860A/12
    USB clock for Professional TVs
      Professional TV accessory

      22AV1860A/12

      USB clock for Professional TVs

      This accessory is created specifically for Professional TVs. It provides an efficient solution for permanent time display in guest rooms and can be conveniently attached to the TV via USB. There is no additional power source needed.

      Professional TV accessory

      Professional TV accessory

        USB clock for Professional TVs

        • External USB clock

        The display time is automatically linked to the TV time

        This clock is always accurate without a need to set the time separately. Via the USB connection the display automatically syncs with the accurate time that the TV receives via the broadcast signal.

        Easy clock visibility in a hotel room

        The clear and high quality clock display combines easy visibility from throughout the hotel room with pleasant luminosity to avoid disturbance during the night.

        Adjustable brightness for different environments

        The luminosity of the clock display can be configured to different levels and be switched off completely.

        Technical Specifications

        • Hospitality Features

          Clock
          • Auto Time Download
          • Auto Brightness Sensor

        • Compatibility

          Works with
          • 3000 series
          • 4000 series
          • 5000 series
          • 6000 series
          • 7000 series

        • Dimensions

          Product weight
          0.035  kg
          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          70 x 28 x 21 mm

            • For continuous functioning of clock, TV needs to be set to "Fast Standby Mode"

