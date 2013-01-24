Home
    22BDL7324L/00
      Signage Solutions LED Display

      22BDL7324L/00

      Unleash your imagination even more

      No limits. No boundaries. Philips L-Line 7000 series is an LED signage solution for endless possibilities in shape and size. Seamless linking and multiple size options enable truly unique displays of any dimension for perfect results.

      Unleash your imagination even more

        Unleash your imagination even more

        LED Display for every form and shape

        • 22"
        • Direct View LED

        Forms any shape, L-shape corner, or curvature

        The Philips L-Line 7000 series LED panles come with a height of 25 cm and are available in 50 cm, 75 cm and 100 cm widths. These displays are ready to be installed in any landscape format with no limitations to size. Also available with bevelled corners to form curved designs in both convex and concave formats.

        Philips Active Health Monitoring

        Achieve perfection through precision. Active Health Monitoring makes maintenance fast, simple, and predictable by displaying the exact item of failure and location. Utilising this software that works in real-time both online and offline, replacing the relevant part becomes an efficient process, and a must for display owners with many geographical locations.

        Factory calibrated

        Every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated in our factory under perfect circumstances. That means there's no need for further calibration on location, resulting in quicker installations. Calibration and configuration files are available to ensure fast maintenance.

        Dynamic Panel Connect

        Mix and match each of the Philips L-Line 7000 LED panel sizes to form a single display of any shape and dimension. Dynamic flexible alignment pins ensure a perfect fit in any circumstance - resulting in a smooth, seamless display surface. For added convenience and efficiency, each LED panel features openings on each side to allow for versatile wired connection between the LED panels and any external input connection. Openings on the top and bottom of the LED panel can be popped out in case access is only available from the top or bottom of the panel.

        Optional bevelled corners allow curved displays

        Create bezel-free displays of any shape, size or resolution. The modular design of Philips Professional LED panels means you can adapt to any space. Build vast, immersive installations or assemble intriguing patterns. Easily create displays that flow seamlessly around doorways and other openings. Even corners and curved displays become easy to create with the new Philips 7000 series.

        Seamless linking for perfect imagery

        Your Philips Professional LED Display features built-in cable wiring to keep power and data cables tidy. Display panels are daisy-chained for both power and data, allowing you to minimise clutter and speed up installation.

        Dynamic Power Saving

        Philips Professional LED Displays use high-performance LEDs, which are tested thoroughly, energy efficient and cost effective. Furthermore, enhanced technology allows the display to dynamically save on power consumption.

        Dynamic contrast & color enhancement

        Dust, dirt, fungus and moisture resistant conformal coating protects this product and enables easier maintenance. IP30 rated and certified against ingress for reduced chance of short circuit from dust and corrosion.

        High brightness: 1200 nits / peak 1600 nits

        Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire, and help protect the structural integrity of the LED panel in case of fire. Tested and certified with European standard B1 DIN4102, British standard (BS476-7), and North-American standard UL94.

        Available in 3 dimensions

        Patented easy-mount brackets make installation even faster. These optional items are available for flat LED mounting, convex curved (177.5/175/172.5 degree), and L-shape 90 degree corners.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Color temperature default
          6500±500 K
          Color temperature adjust range
          4000~9500 K (by software)
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          160  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          160  degree
          Brightness uniformity
          >=97%
          Calibration(brightness/color)
          Supported
          Refresh rate(Hz)
          2100~3900 (14 bits: 3900Hz)
          Frame frequency (Hz)
          50 & 60
          Aspect ratio
          2:1
          Picture enhancement
          Wide color gamut display
          Placement
          Landscape
          Usage
          24/7 Hrs, Indoor
          Peak brightness (nits)
          1600*
          Max. brightness (nits)
          ±1200*
          Peak contrast ratio
          6500:1*
          Max. contrast ratio
          5000:1*
          * Note
          According to IDMS standard.

        • Convenience

          Signal control loop through
          RJ45
          Ease of installation
          • Guide pins
          • Light weight
          Power loop through
          For 230V environments: 16 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 8 cabinets or less, 10A max
          Max. daisy chain current
          10 Amp

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          -20~45  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20~50  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          10~80%
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          10~85% 

        • Power

          Input voltage
          AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
          Max. power cons.(W)
          <85
          Typical power cons. (W)
          <20
          Black screen power cons. (W)
          <9

        • Miscellaneous

          Warranty
          2 years
          Regulatory approvals
          • EN55032
          • EN55035
          • EN61000-3-2
          • EN61000-3-3
          • IEC/UL60950
          • IEC/UL62368
          • IEC62471
          • RoHS
          • FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
          Fire retardancy certification
          • BS476
          • UL94
          • B1 DIN4102
          Conformal coating
          hub board, backside LED module

        • Cabinet

          Cabinet size (mm)
          500x250x40
          Side angle (degree)
          45
          Cabinet diagonal (inch)
          22"
          Cabinet resolution (W x H)
          208x104
          Weight (KG)
          3.19
          Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
          21.632
          Cabinet area (m2)
          0.125
          Power connector
          3 core socket (C14 in, C13 out)
          Data connector
          RJ45
          Cabinet construction
          Die-Casting Aluminum
          Receiving card quantity
          1 pcs
          Receiving card spec.
          A5S/A5S plus
          Receving card brand
          NovaStar

        • Module

          LED type
          SMD 1515 Copper wire
          Pixel constitution
          1R1G1B
          LED lifetime(Hrs)
          100,000 hours
          Pixel pitch (mm)
          2.4
          Module resolution (WxH pixels)
          104x104
          Module size (WxH in mm)
          249.9*249.9

        • Accessories

          Power cable
          2 pcs
          LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
          1 pcs
          QSG
          1 pcs

        • Packaging Data

          Dimension of packaging (mm)
          764x392x221

