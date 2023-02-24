Search terms
Shopping cart
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Power free digital display boards
From confidently coloured menu boards to paper free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable, ePaper displays.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power free digital display boards
From confidently coloured menu boards to paper free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable, ePaper displays.
Power free digital display boards
From confidently coloured menu boards to paper free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable, ePaper displays.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power free digital display boards
From confidently coloured menu boards to paper free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable, ePaper displays.
Tableaux
Total:
Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16GB internal memory. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play, via USB, LAN or WiFi connections.
Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, requiring a power connection only when loading new content.
Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.
Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, ensuring display specs stay up to the moment for longer.
Picture/Display
Connectivity
Communication
Convenience
Operating conditions
Power
Accessories
Miscellaneous
Internal Player
Dimensions
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.