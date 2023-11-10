Search terms

    Signage Solutions

    E-paper Signage

    25BDL4150I/00
    Full colour power free displays
      E-paper Signage

      25BDL4150I/00
      Full colour power free displays

      From confidently coloured menus to paper-free posters, bring new era display potential to life. Digitise paper signs or swap out digital models showing static imagery with ultra clear, easily updatable, more sustainable ePaper technology.

      Full colour power free displays

      See all E-Line series

        E-paper Signage

        E-paper Signage

        Full colour power free displays

        Technology for a brighter future

        • 25"
        • Android

        Android SoC processor

        Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.

        Full colour ePaper display

        Displaying 60,000 colours, including blue, for clear and confident messaging, and with 16GB internal memory, with no need for an external media player. Plug into a power source to upload new static content for instant play via USB, LAN or WiFi connections.

        PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

        Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Sunlight readable

        Perfect for environments without close access to power. Philips Tableaux can be positioned and repositioned, displaying colourful static content in the same way as paper posters, requiring super low power only when loading new content.

        Technology for the future

        Developing technology for your sustainable future – power free, waste free colourful paper poster replacements.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          25.3  inch
          Panel resolution
          3200 x 1800
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Display colors
          60k
          Operating system
          Android 11

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          USB
          Audio output
          Audio Left/Right (3.5mm jack)
          Other connections
          • micro SD
          • micro USB

        • Communication

          Ethernet
          10M/100M
          Wi-Fi/ WLAN
          2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Network controllable
          LAN (RJ45)

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          15~ 35  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20% ~ 80  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m

        • Power

          Mains power
          20V/2.25A adapter

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • AC power adapter
          • Quick start guide (x1)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • Simplified Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CB
          • UL
          • FCC
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Rockchip PX30S
          Memory
          2GB DDR4
          Storage
          16GB EMMC

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          598.6  mm
          Set Height
          350.2  mm
          Set Depth
          37.5  mm
          Bezel width
          18.6/18.6/18.6/22mm
          Wall Mount
          100x100mm VESA mount
          Product weight
          2.7  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

