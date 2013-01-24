Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Professional TV

    Professional TV

    32HFL3014/12
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Take control Take control Take control
      -{discount-value}

      Professional TV

      32HFL3014/12

      Take control

      Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Professional TV

      Take control

      Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Take control

      Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Professional TV

      Take control

      Show more with a budget-friendly standalone professional TV. The intuitive CMND solution makes it simple to deploy and manage connected displays. Benefit from simple, fast installation and an on-screen welcome page that's easy to program.

      Similar products

      See all easysuite

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Professional TV

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Take control

        Powered by CMND

        • EasySuite

        CMND and Control: effortless maintenance of your TVs

        CMND and Control allows for remote configuration and installation of your TVs from a central location, without the need to visit any rooms. Update and manage all your displays, with minimal effort, all without having to disturb your guests.

        MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

        Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code or a card.

        Be seen. Brand the TV's UI with your logo

        Your Philips Professional TV offers a clear, easy-to-navigate user interface (UI), which you can customize with your own branding. Easily add your logo or custom background to the menu to increase the visibility of your brand.

        Instant initial USB cloning. Rapidly configure Pro TVs

        Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

        Mixed channel map to combine analogue and digital channels

        One integrated channel list for digital and analogue channels. This allows the guest to flick seamlessly between Analogue and Digital channels.

        USB auto playback. Music, movies, and more

        Share the fun. Connect your USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia device to the USB port on your TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser.

        Low power consumption

        Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Display
          • LED HD TV
          • D-LED
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          80  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          32  inch
          Panel resolution
          1366 x 768p
          Brightness
          250  cd/m²
          Viewing angle
          178º (H) / 178º (V)

        • Audio

          Sound output Power
          16 (2x8)  W
          Speakers
          • 2.0
          • Down Firing
          Sound Features
          • AVL
          • Dynamic Bass
          • Incredible surround
          • Dolby MS10

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Digital TV
          • DVB-T/T2/C
          • HEVC FHD (up to 1080p60)
          Analog TV
          • PAL
          • SECAM
          Video Playback
          • NTSC
          • PAL
          • SECAM

        • Connectivity Rear

          Antenna
          IEC-75
          HDMI1
          • ARC
          • HDMI 1.4
          HDMI2
          HDMI 1.4
          Digital Audio out
          Optical
          DVI audio in
          Mini-Jack
          VGA input
          15 pin D-sub

        • Connectivity Side

          Common Interface Slot
          CI+ 1.3.2
          Headphone out
          Mini-Jack
          USB1
          USB 2.0

        • Connectivity Enhancements

          HDMI
          ARC (HDMI1)
          EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
          • One touch play
          • System Standby
          • RC pass through
          • system audio control
          Scart
          Power on scart

        • Features

          Digital services
          • 8d EPG
          • Now&Next
          • MHEG
          • Teletext
          • Subtitles
          Ease of use
          • Picture Style
          • Sound Style
          • Picture Format
          • Independent volume control
          Local control
          Joystick

        • Hospitality Features

          Hotel mode
          • Joystick Control Lock
          • Menu lock
          • Installation Menu Lock
          • Volume limitation
          Prison mode
          • high security mode
          • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
          CMND&Control
          • Remote Management over RF
          • TV Group management
          • Off-Line Settings Editor
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          Your brand
          • Welcome Logo
          • Customizable Home Screen
          Revenue generation
          MyChoice
          Cloning and Firmware update
          • Instant Initial Cloning
          • Via USB/RF
          Timer
          • Sleep Timer
          • Wake Up Alarm
          • Wake Up On Channel
          • Wake up Sounds
          Clock
          • Glow-in-the-Dark RC button
          • On-screen Clock
          Channels
          • Combined List
          • Off-Line Channel Editor
          Control
          Block Automatic Channel Update
          Power control
          Green/fast startup
          Switch On control
          • Channel
          • Feature
          • Picture Style
          • Picture Format
          • Sound Style
          • Volume
          • Menu language
          Remote Control
          • Cable Strap Ready
          • Low Battery Detection
          • RC Battery Door Lock
          • Glow-in-the-Dark Clock button
          Anti-Theft
          • Battery Anti-theft Protection
          • Kensington Lock
          Languages
          Guest language control

        • Healthcare features

          Control
          • Multi-Remote Control
          • Healthcare RC compatible
          Convenience
          • Headphone out
          • Independent main speaker mute
          • Headphone Detection
          Safety
          • Double isolation class II
          • Flame retardant

        • Multimedia

          Multimedia connections
          USB
          Video playback supported
          • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
          • MPEG1
          • MPEG2
          • MPEG4
          • WMV9/VC1
          • MP4
          • MPG
          • TS
          • WMV
          • HEVC
          • Containers: AVI, MKV
          Subtitle formats supported
          • SRT
          • SMI
          • SSA SUB
          • TXT
          Music formats supported
          • MP3
          • AAC
          • WAV
          • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
          Picture formats supported
          • BMP
          • JPG
          • PNG
          • GIF
          Supp. Video Resolution on USB
          up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Edge Stand
          • 2xAAA Batteries
          • Power Cord
          • Warranty Leaflet
          • Legal and Safety brochure
          • Remote Control 22AV1903A/12
          Optional
          • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
          • Healthcare RC 22AV1604B/12
          • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
          Energy Label Class
          A+
          Eu Energy Label power
          28  W
          Annual energy consumption
          41  kW·h
          Standby power consumption
          <0.3W
          Power Saving Features
          • Eco mode
          • Auto switch-off timer
          Ambient temperature
          0 °C to 40 °C

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          732  mm
          Set Height
          432  mm
          Set Depth
          77  mm
          Set width (with stand)
          732  mm
          Set height (with stand)
          455  mm
          Set depth (with stand)
          166  mm
          Product weight
          4.6  kg
          Product weight (+stand)
          4.7  kg
          VESA wall mount compatible
          • 100 x 100 mm
          • M6

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Batteries for remote control
        • Remote Control
        • Warranty leaflet
        • Power cord
        • Table top stand

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
            • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
            • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips