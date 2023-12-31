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  • Vibrant and smart Vibrant and smart Vibrant and smart
    Energy Label Europe F

    Professional TV

    43HFL4518U/12

    Vibrant and smart

    This Hospitality TV is a perfect performer when you just want everything to look and sound great. Google Cast™ makes streaming fast and easy, while Android™ and Google Play Store unleash infinite possibilities.

    Professional TV

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    Vibrant and smart

    with Google Cast™

    • 43" Hospitality TV
    • powered by Android™

    Google Cast™ for easy content sharing

    Enable instant, secure wireless casting of movies, presentations, and more from smart devices (mobiles, laptops, tablets) in up to 4K resolution. Google Cast is cost-effective, requires no extra hardware, and is secure for professional use. Users simply tap the cast icon on their smart device to start streaming content from thousands of cast-enabled apps-their smart device becomes the remote.

    Instant Initial Cloning. Rapidly install your Pro TVs

    Provides the ability to easily copy all programming and channel programming settings from one TV into other TV sets in less than a minute. The feature ensures uniformity between TV sets and significantly reduces installation time and costs.

    3 years warranty

    This product is offered with 3 years professional warranty.

    Google Play Store access for apps and media

    Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips Professional Display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalogue daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.

    Comes with a hygienic remote control

    The choice of anti-microbial material combined with a cavity-free design, makes the hygienic remote control easy cleanable and free from germs.

    AppControl. Install and manage apps remotely and securely

    Take full, centralized control of the apps installed on your Philips Professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network. Giving you the ability to offer personalized experiences to your guests and customers-no matter how many TVs you are managing.

    Operate, monitor and maintain via CMND & Control

    Run your display network over a local LAN connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one display or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

    Information you want, when you want by use of CMND & Create

    CMND & Create is a powerful authoring tool for creating compelling content. With its drag and drop interface, preloaded templates and integrated widgets, you'll be amazing customers with your content and information in no time.

    CMND & Check-in. Personalize every experience

    Make your guests feel welcome. CMND & Check-in lets you use individual information - such as name and language spoken - to create a personalized experience.

    MyChoice compatible. Built-in pay-to-view solution

    Offer pay-to-view content in any situation-from a complete pay-to-access-all-channels model to selected premium content. MyChoice is an integrated solution that allows viewers to access pay-per-view channels via a code.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      43  inch
      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      108  cm
      Display
      4K Ultra HD LED
      Panel resolution
      3840x2160p
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Viewing angle
      178º (H) / 178º (V)

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Digital TV
      • DVB-T/T2/C
      • DVB-S/S2
      IP Playback
      • Unicast
      • Multicast
      • OTT App Channels

    • Android TV

      OS
      Android TV™ 11 (R)
      Pre-installed apps
      • YouTube
      • Google Play Movies
      • Google Play Games
      • Google Play Store*
      • YouTube Music
      Memory size(Flash)
      16GB*

    • Hospitality Features

      Hotel mode
      • Installation Menu Lock
      • Local Control Lock
      • Volume limitation (incl. HP)
      • Switch-ON Settings Control
      • Prison mode
      Power control
      • WoWLAN
      • WoLAN
      • Quick Start Mode
      • Auto Power OFF
      Apps
      • AppControl
      • Google Play Store
      Your brand
      • Customizable Welcome App
      • CMND&Create
      CMND&Control
      • Off-Line Channel Editor
      • Off-Line Settings Editor
      • TV Group management
      • Remote Management over IP
      • Local Updates via USB
      • Instant Initial Cloning
      Interactive DRM
      Playready Smoothstreaming
      Revenue generation
      MyChoice
      Remote Control
      • Low Battery Detection
      • RC Battery Door Lock
      • Hygienic
      CMND&Check-In
      • Guest Name
      • Guest Language
      Sharing
      • Chromecast Ultra built-in
      • Secure Sharing
      • Network-managed Sharing
      Convenience
      • Sleep Timer
      • Google Assistant*
      • Google Account Login
      • >40 Supported Menu Languages

    • Healthcare features

      Control
      • Multi-Remote Control
      • Nurse call system compatible
      Convenience
      • Headphone out
      • Independent main speaker mute
      Safety
      • Double isolation class II
      • Flame retardant

    • Multimedia

      Video playback supported
      • Containers: AVI, MKV
      • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
      • MPEG1
      • MPEG2
      • MPEG4
      • VP9
      • HEVC
      • AV1
      Music formats supported
      • MP3
      • WAV
      • AAC
      • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
      • WMA-PRO (v9 and v10)
      Subtitle formats supported
      • SRT
      • SMI
      • SSA SUB
      • ASS
      • TXT
      Picture formats supported
      • JPG
      • GIF
      • PNG
      • BMP

    • Audio

      Sound output Power
      20 (2x10)  W
      Bathroom speaker out
      1.5W Mono 8Ohm
      Speakers
      • 2.0
      • Down Firing
      Sound Features
      • DTS Studio Sound
      • Dolby MS12D
      • AC-4
      • DTS-HD
      • Dolby Atmos Compatible

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 220-240V; 50-60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      0 °C to 40 °C
      Standby power consumption
      0.3W
      Power Saving Features
      • Light sensor
      • Eco mode
      • Auto switch-off timer

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Edge Stand
      • Legal and Safety brochure
      • Power Cord
      • 2x AA batteries
      • Hygienic RC 22AV2304A
      Optional
      • Setup RC 22AV9574A/12
      • Easy RC 22AV1601B/12
      • DOCSIS Cable Modem 22AV1970A

    • Wireless Connectivity

      Wireless LAN
      • Dual band
      • 802.11 b/g/n
      • 802.11 ac
      • Wifi-Direct
      • 2x2
      Bluetooth
      • 5.0
      • A2DP
      • SBC

    • Connectivity Bottom

      HDMI2
      HDMI 2.0
      Digital Audio out
      Optical
      Ethernet (LAN)
      RJ-45
      HDMI3
      HDMI 2.0
      Bathroom speaker out
      Mini-Jack
      Antenna Input
      • IEC-75
      • F-Type
      IR in/out
      Mini-Jack

    • Connectivity Side

      Common Interface Slot
      CI+ 1.4
      HDMI1
      HDMI 2.0
      Headphone out
      Mini-Jack
      USB1
      USB 2.0

    • Connectivity Enhancements

      EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
      • One touch play
      • System Standby
      • system audio control
      • RC pass through
      HDMI
      • ARC (HDMI1)
      • HDCP 2.3 (all ports)

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      958  mm
      Set Height
      559  mm
      Set Depth
      47/77  mm
      Product weight
      7.5  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      958  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      589  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      218  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      7.6  kg
      Wall mount compatible
      • M6
      • 100 x 200 mm

    • EU Energy card

      EPREL registration numbers
      1827411
      Energy class for SDR
      F
      On mode power demand for SDR
      49 kWh/1000h
      Energy class for HDR
      F
      On mode power demand for HDR
      46 kWh/1000h

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    • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
    • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.
    • Philips does not guarantee the availability or continuity of correct functioning of apps.
    • Actual free memory may be less due to device pre-configuration
    • Android, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC
    • Google Cast requires access to Google servers.
    • This product is intended for use in professional installations and in hospitality settings only (including but not limited to hotels and holiday homes) and is not suitable for domestic purposes. Any use other than that for which this device is intended can void the warranty.

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:

    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method

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