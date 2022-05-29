Search terms

EN
FR
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Unmapped

    Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

    49BDL2105X/00
    • Make an impact Make an impact Make an impact
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

      49BDL2105X/00

      Make an impact

      Designed for 24/7 operation, the Philips X-Line Videowall display captivates customer attention with its immersive moving content. CMND makes managing your promotions and retail content easy, whilst FailOver adds greater peace of mind.

      Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

      Make an impact

      Designed for 24/7 operation, the Philips X-Line Videowall display captivates customer attention with its immersive moving content. CMND makes managing your promotions and retail content easy, whilst FailOver adds greater peace of mind.

      Make an impact

      Designed for 24/7 operation, the Philips X-Line Videowall display captivates customer attention with its immersive moving content. CMND makes managing your promotions and retail content easy, whilst FailOver adds greater peace of mind.

      Signage Solutions Video Wall Display

      Make an impact

      Designed for 24/7 operation, the Philips X-Line Videowall display captivates customer attention with its immersive moving content. CMND makes managing your promotions and retail content easy, whilst FailOver adds greater peace of mind.

      Similar products

      See all Videowall series

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Signage Solutions

        Signage Solutions

        Video Wall Display

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Make an impact

        Spectacular retail experiences all day and night

        • 49"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        • 500cd/m²
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Add Android processing power with an optional CRD50 module

        Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) in your Philips Professional Display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

        Tiling mode. Create tiled 4K videowalls of any size

        Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall-without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you're showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

        Ultra-narrow bezels. For distraction-free images

        Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
          Video input
          • Display Port1.2 (x1)
          • DVI-D (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • USB 2.0 (x1)
          • Thermal sensor
          Video output
          DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
          External control
          • IR (in) 3.5 mm jack
          • LAN RJ45 (x2)

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          123  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          48.5  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Pixel pitch
          0.55926 x 0.55926 mm
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Display colors
          1.07 B
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1000:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Haze
          3 %

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Signal loop through
          • DisplayPort
          • RJ45
          Ease of installation
          • Carrying Handles
          • Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Network controllable
          LAN (RJ45)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W (RMS)

        • Power

          Consumption (On mode)
          64 W
          Consumption (Typical)
          100  W
          Consumption (Max)
          230 W
          Standby power consumption
          0.5 W
          Energy Label Class
          G

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160P 50, 60Hz ((HDMI/OPS/DP)

        • Dimensions

          Smart Insert mount
          100mm x 100mm, 6xM4xL6
          Set Width
          1077.6  mm
          Product weight
          21.7  kg
          Set Height
          607.8  mm
          Set Depth
          93.3 mm(D@WallMount)/103.3mm(D@Handle)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          42.44  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          23.94  inch
          Wall Mount
          400mm x 400mm, M6
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.68 (D@WallMount)/4.1 (D@Handle)  inch
          Bezel width
          2.3 mm + 1.2 mm

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 - 80% (without condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 - 95% (without condensation)

        • Accessories

          Included Accessories
          • Gap pad x3
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • Quick start guide (x1)
          • Remote control & AAA batteries
          • RJ45 / RS232 converter
          • Wire Clamper (x3)
          • Power cord
          • DP cable (x1)
          • RJ45 cable (x1)
          • Edge alignment pin (x2)
          • Kit-1 (x1)
          • Kit-2 (x2)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Spanish
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Turkish
          • Traditional Chinese
          Warranty
          3 years warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class A
          • RoHS
          • CB
          • ETL
          • BSMI

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.
            Philips Malaysia Sdn Bhd (196001000018 (3690-P))

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.