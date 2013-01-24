Home
      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

      Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.

        Engage them

        Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 20 touch points can be active at once.
        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android 8 ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.8  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          55  inch
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          400  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1300:1
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.315(H)x0.315(V)mm
          Display colors
          1.07 B
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Operating system
          Android 8.0

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Projected capacitive
          Touch points
          20 simultaneous touch points
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          3 mm tempered safety glass

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DVI-D (x1)
          • HDMI 2.0 (x2)
          • USB 2.0 Type A (x2)
          • USB 2.0 Type B (x1)
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          External control
          • RJ45
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • micro SD
          • OPS

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
          Video formats
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 24, 25Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 30Hz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (18/7)
          • Portrait (18/7)
          Signal loop through
          • IR Loopthrough
          • RS232
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1272.6  mm
          Set Height
          743.4  mm
          Set Depth
          75.5(D@Wall mount)/81.7(D@OPS Cover)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          50.10  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          29.27  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.97(D@Wall mount)/3.22(D@OPS Cover)  inch
          Product weight
          27.0  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          59.52  lb
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6
          Bezel width
          16.3 mm(T/R/L/B)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20~60  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Consumption (Typical)
          140  W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Consumption (Max)
          270 W
          Energy Label Class
          G

        • Accessories

          Stand
          BM05922 (Optional)
          Included Accessories
          • Cleaning cloth (x1)
          • IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
          • Philips logo (x1)
          • Power supply cable (3 m)
          • Quick start guide (x1)
          • Remote control & AAA batteries
          • RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
          • RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
          • USB Cover and screw x1

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • CE
          • FCC, Class A
          • RoHS
          • CU
          • ETL
          • IMDA
          • PSB
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PDF
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • WAV
          • WMA
          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          2 x A53 + 2 x A73
          Memory
          • 2GB DDR3
          • 8GB
          GPU
          ARM Mali G51
          Wifi
          • 2.4 G
          • 5 G

