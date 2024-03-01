Search terms

    Signage Solutions H-Line Display

    55BDL6052H/00
    Brighten their day
      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      55BDL6052H/00

      Brighten their day

      Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      Brighten their day

      Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.

      Brighten their day

      Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.

      Signage Solutions H-Line Display

      Brighten their day

      Power the visibility of your outdoor display with Philips High Brightness H-Line Full HD signage. Astonishing clarity and contrast make this a perfect solution for busy outside areas that are subject to high and changeable ambient light.

        Signage Solutions

        Signage Solutions

        H-Line Display

        Brighten their day

        High brightness 24/7 outdoor display.

        • 55"
        • 2500cd/m²
        • Full HD

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        Whenever, wherever, never show a blank screen. FailOver allows your Philips Professional Display to switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        Operate, monitor and maintain with PPDS Wave

        Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          HDMI 1.3 (x1)
          Other connections
          USB 2.0 (x1)
          External control
          • RJ45
          • Ambient Light Sensor

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          138.7  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          54.6  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Pixel pitch
          0.63 x 0.63 mm
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          2500  cd/m²
          Display colors
          16.7 Million
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200 : 1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000 : 1
          Response time (typical)
          6  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape
          • Portrait
          Keyboard control
          Hidden
          Ease of installation
          Carrying Handles
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Network controllable
          RJ45

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          TBD  W
          Consumption (Max)
          220 W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1282  mm
          Product weight
          TBD  kg
          Set Height
          753  mm
          Set Depth
          106.2  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          50.47  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          29.65  inch
          Wall Mount
          400mm x 600mm / 1200mm x 400mm M8
          Set Depth (inch)
          4.18  inch
          Bezel width
          36.5 /36.5 /36 /36 mm(T/B/R/L)
          Product weight (lb)
          TBD  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          -20 ~ 45  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Humidity range (operation)[RH]
          5 - 95% (without condensation)
          Humidity range (storage) [RH]
          5 - 95% (without condensation)

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • ISM
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • Manifest
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPD
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MT2
          • MTS
          • TS
          • VOB
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • PLS
          • WAV
          • WMA

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
          Included Accessories
          Philips logo (x1)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          English
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • CB
          • CE
          • EAC
          • PSE

