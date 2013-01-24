Home
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Interactive classroom display Interactive classroom display Interactive classroom display
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      65BDL3552T/00

      Interactive classroom display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

        Interactive classroom display

        Featuring multi-touch technology

        • 65"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

        Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        Whiteboard mode built-in

        Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

        Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

        Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 32 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI CastTo dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          163.9  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          64.5  inch
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
          Brightness
          500  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1300:1
          Surface treatment
          Anti-Glare coating
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.372 x 0.372 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 Billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Picture in Picture
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Panel technology
          IPS
          Operating system
          Android 9

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Infrared touch
          Touch points
          20 simultaneous touch points
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          • Tempered safety glass
          • Anti-Glare
          • Anti-Reflective

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • Display Port1.2x1
          • DVI-I x 1
          • HDMI 2.0 x4
          • USB 2.0 (Type A) (x2)
          • USB 3.0(Type A) x2
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          3.5mm jack
          External control
          • RJ45
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          Other connections
          • micro SD
          • OPS
          USB
          USB-B for touch connection(x1)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort1.2x1
          • DVI - D x1

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
          • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
          • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
          • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
          • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
          • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
          • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
          • 640 x 350, 70Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 832 x 624, 75Hz
          • 848 x 480, 60Hz
          • 960x720, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 4K x 2K
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 60Hz

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape (18/7)
          Signal Loop Through
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          • RS232
          Network controllable
          • RS232
          • RJ45
          Picture performance
          Advanced color control
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Remote control signal
          Lockable
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Other convenience
          Carrying handles
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1494.30  mm
          Set Height
          869.40  mm
          Set Depth
          80.2mm(D@wall mount) / 106.8mm (D@speake cover)  mm
          Product weight
          43.6  kg
          VESA Mount
          400(H)x400(V), M8
          Bezel width
          16.30 mm(even)
          Product weight (lb)
          96.12  lb
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.16(D@wall mount) / 4.20 (D@speake cover)  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          34.23  inch
          Set Width (inch)
          58.83  inch
          Smart Insert mount
          300mm x 150mm

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 20W RMS

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80%(Operational),5 - 95%(Storage)  %
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Power

          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          <0.5W
          Power Saving Features
          Smart Power
          Consumption (Typical)
          175  W
          Comsumption (Max)
          350 W

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC Power Cord
          • RS232 cable
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • HDMI cable
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          Included Accessories
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Cleaning cloth x1
          • DVI-D cable (1.8m )
          • M2 Screw x2
          • M3 screw x2
          • Philips logo
          • Touch Pen x2
          • Touch USB x1
          • USB Cover
          Optional accessories
          CastTo dongle

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • Arabic
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Japanese
          • Polish
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • CB
          • BSMI
          • CU
          • ETL
          • FCC, Class B
          • RCM
          • RoHS
          • WEEE
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PNG
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WMA
          USB Playback Video
          • ASF
          • AVI
          • DAT
          • FLV
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • TS
          • VOB
          • WEBM
          • WMV

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          MTK5680
          Storage
          32 GB eMMc
          Wifi
          • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
          • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
          GPU
          DDR4 4GB
          Memory
          4GB RAM

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        • Optional accessories: CastTo dongle

