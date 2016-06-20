Search terms

EN
FR
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Signage Solutions

    Signage Solutions

    D-Line Display

    65BDL4050D/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Inform. Effortlessly Inform. Effortlessly Inform. Effortlessly
      -{discount-value}

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      65BDL4050D/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Inform. Effortlessly

      Make it clear with a powerful D-Line professional FHD display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control, and reliable connectivity. Even in areas that are hard to network. See all benefits

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Inform. Effortlessly

      Make it clear with a powerful D-Line professional FHD display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control, and reliable connectivity. Even in areas that are hard to network. See all benefits

      Inform. Effortlessly

      Make it clear with a powerful D-Line professional FHD display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control, and reliable connectivity. Even in areas that are hard to network. See all benefits

      Signage Solutions D-Line Display

      Inform. Effortlessly

      Make it clear with a powerful D-Line professional FHD display. This responsive solution offers brilliant picture quality, simple control, and reliable connectivity. Even in areas that are hard to network. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all D-Line series

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Signage Solutions

        Signage Solutions

        D-Line Display

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        recurring payment

        Inform. Effortlessly

        Smart, powerful 24/7 display.

        • 65"
        • Powered by Android
        • 450cd/m²
        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        CMND & Create. Develop and launch your own content

        Take control of your content with CMND & Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content-whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure your stills, text, and video will be up and running in no time.

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        FailOver ensures content is always playing

        From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips Professional Display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs ensuring content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternate inputs to be sure your business is always on.

        Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

        Integrated HTML5 browser. Play and control online content

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        CMND & Deploy. Install and launch apps remotely

        Quickly install and launch any app-even when you're off-site and working remotely. CMND & Deploy lets you add and update your own apps, as well as apps from the Philips Professional Display App Store. Simply scan the QR code, log in to the store, and click on the app you want to install. The app is automatically downloaded and launched.

        Integrated mPCIe slot for optional 4G/LTE module

        Easily connect 4G/LTE modules to your Philips professional display. The integrated mPCIe slot enables your display to communicate with other devices that share the same wireless connectivity. Invaluable if you're installing displays in locations such as banks or government buildings, where you cannot get onto the local network.

        Proof of Play for Android content. Know what's playing

        Be sure your Android-powered Philips Professional Display is showing the right content-even when you're not there. When playing content via the embedded media player, you can set up your display to take automatic screenshots at regular intervals. Screenshots are stored on the display's internal memory, and you can choose to receive them via email.

        Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

        Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips professional display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • Ext. speaker cntrl (aud. out)
          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x2)
          • DVI-D
          • USB
          • VGA (via DVI)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Other connections
          • mPCIe
          • micro SD
          • micro USB
          • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (via DVI-D)
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          166.37  cm
          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          65.5  inch
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Pixel pitch
          0.744 x 0.744 mm
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          450  cd/m²
          Display colors
          16.7 million
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1100:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Response time (typical)
          12  ms
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          Operating system
          Android 4.4.4

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Landscape (24/7)
          • Portrait (24/7)
          Picture in picture
          PIP
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 15 x 15
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          • DisplayPort
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          • HDMI (One Wire)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W RMS

        • Power

          Consumption (EPA 6.0)
          99  W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (Typical)
          103  W
          Standby power consumption
          <0.4 W

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Smart Insert mount
          100 x 100 mm, 100 x 200 mm
          Set Width
          1452.0  mm
          Product weight
          29.8  kg
          Set Height
          833.1  mm
          Set Depth
          63.5  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          57.17  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          32.80  inch
          Wall Mount
          400 x 400, M6
          Set Depth (inch)
          2.50  inch
          Bezel width
          9.5 (T/L/R) 15.6 (B)
          Product weight (lb)
          65.7  lb

        • Operating conditions

          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          • PDF
          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • WAV
          • WMA
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • MP4

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          Quad Core Cortex A9 1.8GHz
          GPU
          ARM Mali400 Quad Core 533MHz
          Memory
          2GB DDR3
          Storage
          16GB EMMC

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          • AC Power Cord
          Optional accessories
          ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)
          Stand
          Universal Stand(L)(BM05922)(Optional)

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Warranty
          3 year warranty
          Regulatory approvals
          • EnergyStar 7.0
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • C-Tick
          • RoHS
          • GOST
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • J-Moss
          • PSE
          • VCCI

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • AC Power Cord
        • Optional accessories: ColourCalibrationKit (CCK4602)

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:

            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Online Store Support
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips
            © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.