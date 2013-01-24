Home
    Interactive classroom display
      Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

      86BDL3552T/00

      Interactive classroom display

      Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

        Interactive classroom display

        Featuring multi-touch technology

        • 86"
        • Powered by Android
        • Multi-touch
        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

        Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

        Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

        Multi-touch technology capable of 20 touchpoints

        Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 20 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. The touch panel is HID compliant, providing true plug-and-play operation.

        Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

        Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

        Whiteboard mode built-in

        Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

        Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

        Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 32 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI CastTo dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          85.6  inch
          Diagonal screen size (metric)
          217.4  cm
          Panel resolution
          3840 x 2160
          Optimum resolution
          3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          350  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1200:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          8  ms
          Pixel pitch
          0.4935x0.4935 mm
          Display colors
          1.07 billion
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • 3D Combfilter
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • 3D MA deinterlacing
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          • Progressive scan
          Operating system
          Android 9

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI
          • HDMI (x4)
          • USB-C
          Audio input
          3.5 mm jack
          Audio output
          Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Other connections
          • micro USB
          • OPS
          • micro SD
          • mPCIe
          • USB
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 3840 x 2160, 25,30,50 HZ
          • 1920 x 1080, 25,30,50 HZ
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 720 x 400, 70Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
          • 480i, 30, 60Hz
          • 480p, 30, 60Hz
          • 576i, 25, 50Hz
          • 576p, 25, 50Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          1961.00  mm
          Set Height
          1132.30  mm
          Set Depth
          80.50(@wall mount), 180.40(@max)  mm
          Set Width (inch)
          77.20  inch
          Set Height (inch)
          44.58  inch
          Set Depth (inch)
          3.17(@wall mount), 7.10(@max)  inch
          Bezel width
          16.30 mm(even)
          Product weight (lb)
          156.53  lb
          Product weight
          71.0  kg
          VESA Mount
          600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
          Smart Insert mount
          6*M4*L6(200x100)

        • Convenience

          Placement
          Landscape
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal Loop Through
          • RS232
          • IR Loopthrough
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Low Bright
          Ease of installation
          Smart Insert

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 - 240V~, 50 - 60Hz, 7.5A
          Consumption (Typical)
          337.4  W
          Comsumption (Max)
          488

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          0 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          50,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 20W RMS

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          • AC Power Cord
          • HDMI cable
          • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
          • USB cable
          Included Accessories
          • RS232 daisy-chain cable
          • Passive stylus X2
          Optional accessories
          CastTo dongle

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • PLS
          • WAV
          • WMA
          USB Playback Video
          • ISM
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • Manifest
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPD
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MT2
          • MTS
          • TS
          • VOB
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • PNG

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Spanish
          • Polish
          • Turkish
          • Russian
          • Italian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Traditional Chinese
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Danish
          • Dutch
          • Finnish
          • Norwegian
          • Portuguese
          • Swedish
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • VCCI
          • EAC
          • FCC, Class B
          • PSB
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        • Interactivity

          Multi-touch technology
          Infrared touch
          Plug and play
          HID compliant
          Protection glass
          • Anti-Glare
          • Anti-Reflective
          • Tempered safety glass
          Touch points
          20 simultaneous touch points

        • Internal Player

          CPU
          MTK5680
          GPU
          DDR4 4GB
          Memory
          4GB RAM
          Storage
          32 GB eMMc
          Wifi
          • 2G/5G 2T2R
          • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual band

