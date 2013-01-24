Home
    Superb image visibility and clearer images
      V-Line Display

      BDL4780VH/00
      Superb image visibility and clearer images

      With this high brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

      V-Line Display

      Superb image visibility and clearer images

      With this high brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership.

      Superb image visibility and clearer images

      With this high brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership. See all benefits

      V-Line Display

      Superb image visibility and clearer images

      With this high brightness Signage Solution display, you will enjoy all the benefits of state-of-the-art connectivity and content management possibilities while being ensured that remote management safeguards the lowest cost of ownership. See all benefits

        Superb image visibility and clearer images

        With an ultra bright display

        • 47"
        • Direct LED Backlight
        • Full HD
        • 2000cd/m²
        Projects a super high brightness picture even in daylight

        Projects a super high brightness picture even in daylight

        Enjoy an excellent visual experience even in areas illuminated by direct sunlight thanks to the 2000 nit panel. The high brightness offers a wide array of new implementation possibilities especially in locations that have high ambient light levels, delivering crystal clear images for all locations where ambient brightness is an issue.

        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        Manage and control your network remotely via SmartControl

        SmartControl lets you remotely control and manage your network of displays via RJ45 and RS232C. Easily fine-tune all display settings including resolution, brightness, contrast and cloning of your settings over your complete network.

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Optional OPS Insert to create an all-in-one solution

        Turn your display into an all-in-one digital signage solution and create a display network which is connected, intelligent and secure. Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) is an industry standard slot into which you can add an OPS-standardized media player. This cable free solution gives you the ability to install, use or maintain your hardware whenever you need.

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

        Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management with SmartCMS

        Free and easy-to-use content management system that works exclusively with Philips Sigage Solutions displays to manage your digital signage content. With SmartCMS you can create and schedule your own content over 24 hours every day. Simply create your network, design your content, schedule your playlist and you are ready to play!

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keep your content up and running with FailOver

        Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

        Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

        SmartPower for energy saving

        SmartPower for energy saving

        The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

        Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

        Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Diagonal screen size (inch)
          46.96  inch
          Panel resolution
          1920x1080p
          Optimum resolution
          1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
          Brightness
          2000  cd/m²
          Contrast ratio (typical)
          1300:1
          Dynamic contrast ratio
          500,000:1
          Aspect ratio
          16:9
          Response time (typical)
          10  ms
          Display colors
          1.07 billion colors
          Viewing angle (horizontal)
          178  degree
          Viewing angle (vertical)
          178  degree
          Picture enhancement
          • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
          • Motion compens. deinterlacing
          • Progressive scan
          • Dynamic contrast enhancement
          DICOM
          Clinical D-image

        • Connectivity

          Video input
          • DisplayPort (1.2)
          • HDMI (x2)
          • DVI-D
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          • USB
          • Component (BNC)
          • Composite (BNC)
          Video output
          • DisplayPort
          • DVI-I
          • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
          Audio input
          • 3.5 mm jack
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          Audio output
          • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
          • External speaker connector
          Other connections
          • OPS
          • USB
          External control
          • RJ45
          • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
          • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

        • Supported Display Resolution

          Computer formats
          • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
          • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
          • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
          • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
          • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
          • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
          • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
          • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
          Video formats
          • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
          • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
          • 720p, 50, 60Hz
          • 576i, 50Hz
          • 576p, 50Hz
          • 480p, 60Hz
          • 480i, 60Hz

        • Dimensions

          Bezel width
          15.6 mm
          Set Depth
          132.10  mm
          Set Height
          620.59  mm
          Set Width
          1076.20  mm
          VESA Mount
          400 x 400 mm, M6
          Product weight
          24  kg
          Product weight (lb)
          52.9  lb

        • Convenience

          Placement
          • Portrait
          • Landscape
          Tiled Matrix
          Up to 10 x 10
          Keyboard control
          • Hidden
          • Lockable
          Signal loop through
          • DVI
          • VGA
          • RS232
          • DisplayPort
          • IR Loopthrough
          Network controllable
          • RJ45
          • RS232
          • Card OPS RS232
          • One Wire (HDMI-CEC)
          Energy saving functions
          Smart Power
          Screen saving functions
          Pixel Shift, Low Bright
          Safety control functions
          • Heat Control
          • Temperature Sensor

        • Power

          Standby power consumption
          <0.5 W
          Mains power
          100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
          Consumption (On mode)
          160 W (EnergyStar 6.0 test method)

        • Operating conditions

          Temperature range (operation)
          5 ~ 40  °C
          Temperature range (storage)
          -20 ~ 60  °C
          Relative humidity
          20 ~ 80  %
          Altitude
          0 ~ 3000 m
          MTBF
          60,000  hour(s)

        • Sound

          Built-in speakers
          2 x 10W

        • Multimedia Applications

          USB Playback Audio
          • AAC
          • AIF
          • AIFF
          • ASF
          • LPCM
          • M3U
          • M4A
          • MP3
          • MP4
          • WAV
          • WMA
          USB Playback Picture
          • BMP
          • GIF
          • JPEG
          • JPG
          USB Playback Video
          • M2TS
          • M4V
          • MK3D
          • MKV
          • MP4
          • MPEG
          • MPG
          • MTS
          • TS
          • TTS
          • VOB
          • WMV

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Remote Control
          • Batteries for remote control
          • AC Power Cord
          • User manual on CD-ROM
          • Quick start guide
          • RS232 cable
          Optional accessories
          HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
          Stand
          Optional BM04642 / BM02542

        • Miscellaneous

          On-Screen Display Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Polish
          • Russian
          • Simplified Chinese
          • Spanish
          • Turkish
          • Arabic
          • Japanese
          • Traditional Chinese
          Regulatory approvals
          • CE
          • FCC, Class B
          • UL/cUL
          • CCC
          • RoHS
          • C-Tick
          • GOST
          • BSMI
          • CB
          • J-Moss
          • PSE
          • VCCI
          Warranty
          3 year warranty

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • AC Power Cord
        • User manual on CD-ROM
        • Quick start guide
        • RS232 cable
        • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)

