Privacy Notice Philips Connected Air Purifier

 

This Privacy Notice was last changed on 14 Sep 2016.

Philips Connected Air Purifier uses personal data collected or processed by the Philips Connected Air Purifier device(s) (“Device(s)”), and the mobile application (“App”).
This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected by the Device(s) , which is controlled by or under control of Philips Consumer Lifestyle B.V. or any of its subsidiaries (”Philips”). The App measures indoor air particle levels as measure by the Philips Connected Air Purifier, lets you control the Philips Connected Air Purifier via the app, and displays outdoor air quality and pollen levels based upon your location. This is a notice of our Privacy practices, this is not a contract or agreement.

Data collected and used

account data

Account Data

This data includes username, name, email, social network account ID for platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Weibo and WeChat.

  • The data collected is used to create and manage your account. Your account will be used to send you strictly service-related announcements, for instance, if our service is temporarily suspended for maintenance. We will use your registration information to create and manage your App account or additionally facilitate access to the App through third-party applications.
Devices data

Device(s) Data

If you use the Air Purifier Device, the Device records the Indoor Allergen Index (“IAI”), PM2.5 and processed air volume and streams it to the App. This data also includes IP Addresses, session and usage data as well as log data.

  • The data collected is used to make the Air Purifier more aware of its environment and allows the user to get more engaged with the product and its services. Session and usage data is information about your use of the App. It includes connection and service-related data such as information relating to the connection request, server communication and data sharing, network measurements, quality of service, and date, time and location of the App. Log data includes your unique User Device number, the IP address of your device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, and the dates and times of your use of the App.
  • The data collected provides information about your usage of the Device(s).
Cookies

Cookies

The App makes use of cookies, or similar technologies. This data includes Adobe Sitecatalyst cookies or other similar cookies to gain insight in the usage of the app on a purely aggregated basis.

The types of cookies we use are:

 

Cookies to ensure the App functions properly.

 

  • This data can be used to identify which parts of the App you are interested in, to track your usage of the App, to improve your App experience or to share social media content. We also make use of cookies that ensure that the App functions properly.
  • The data collected is used to provide you with the App's functions.
  • The data collected also provides information about your usage of and visits to the App and Device(s).
  • For more information regarding the cookies set by the social media parties and the possible data that they gather, please refer to the privacy statement(s) made by the social media parties themselves. Below we have listed the privacy statements of the Social Media channels that are used the most by Philips:

 

Facebook

Google+

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

Vine

WeChat

Weibo

Location data

Location Data

When you allow access to your location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device.

  • The data collected is used to determine your current location in order to determine the city you are located within and to provide you with a location map with relevant air quality information and where your Philips Connected Air Purifier(s) is (are) located
  • In order to find provide you with weather data and outdoor air quality data and outdoor Pollen data based on your location, the information may be shared with third parties. Our agreements with these third parties will limit the purposes for which your personal data can be used and disclosed, and will require your personal data to be adequately safeguarded. We will not sell your Personal Data to third parties for their own purposes.
Combined data

Combined Data

This data includes Account Data, Device Data, Cookies, Location Data and data that Philips collects during your interactions with Philips, which includes:

  • Data about your interactions and usage of the Philips digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected product. This data may include: IP address, cookies, device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, websites you visit, etc.
  • The combined data is analyzed and used to provide you with the Philips Connected Air Purifier services such as directly controlling the Philips Connected Air Purifier from your smartphone, seeing real-time air level information and receiving air alerts when air quality reaches unsafe levels so action can be taken.
  • We use this data to help us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, Device(s) and our products and services and to develop new products and services.
  • We may combine the information collected from you and share them with other companies of the Philips Group and with third parties.
Third parties
Third parties

Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following:

 

  • IT Providers

These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.

 

  • Cloud Providers

These providers deliver data storage services, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.

 

  • Philips Connected Air Purifier service Providers

These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier such as storage, streaming, control and connection services.

 

Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, and to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service.

 

If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties.

 

Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law.

 

Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.

Choices and rights

Choices and rights

Please send an email to privacy@philips.com to make use of your following choices and rights:

  • Access
    You may at any time request access to your personal data.
  • Request correction
    You may at any time request correction of your personal data.
  • Object
    You may at any time object to the processing of your personal data.
  • Questions or complaints
    You may at any time contact us if you have questions, complaints, concerns or suggestions.
  • Withdrawal of consent
    You can easily withdraw consent (for example opt-out for our marketing services, by using the ’unsubscribe’ button below each email we send you).
  • Delete
    If available, you may request your personal data to be deleted at any time.
We protect your personal data
We protect your personal data

We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data. For example, we implement access controls, use firewalls, use encryption and use secure servers.

Special information for parents
Special information for parents

While Philips Connected Air Purifier is not generally targeted at individual’s under the age of majority in their jurisdiction, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children.

 

If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child who is under the age of majority in their jurisdiction has provided us with his or her personal data, please contact us at privacy@philips.com. If we become aware that a child under the age of majority in their jurisdiction has provided us with personal data, we will delete such data from our files.

Changes to the privacy notice
Local specific information: Your California Privacy Rights

California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please send an e-mail to privacy@philips.com.

Changes to the privacy notice
Changes to this Privacy Notice

The services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this Privacy Notice from time to time. 

 

We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version.

 

The new Privacy Notice will be effective upon posting, if you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using the App. By continuing to access or make us of our services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge you have been informed with the revised Privacy Notice.

Contact

Contact Us

You can contact us at: privacy@philips.com.