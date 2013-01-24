Privacy Notice Philips Connected Air Purifier
Account Data
This data includes username, name, email, social network account ID for platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Weibo and WeChat.
Device(s) Data
If you use the Air Purifier Device, the Device records the Indoor Allergen Index (“IAI”), PM2.5 and processed air volume and streams it to the App. This data also includes IP Addresses, session and usage data as well as log data.
Cookies
The App makes use of cookies, or similar technologies. This data includes Adobe Sitecatalyst cookies or other similar cookies to gain insight in the usage of the app on a purely aggregated basis.
The types of cookies we use are:
Cookies to ensure the App functions properly.
Location Data
When you allow access to your location data, we may collect the geographic location of your mobile device.
Combined Data
This data includes Account Data, Device Data, Cookies, Location Data and data that Philips collects during your interactions with Philips, which includes:
Philips may use third parties to provide services for the following:
These providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or the services provided.
These providers deliver data storage services, with cloud services in Europe, US, Latin-American, Tokyo or Sydney and China.
These providers deliver specific services for Philips Connected Air Purifier such as storage, streaming, control and connection services.
Philips requires these service providers to provide a comparable level of protection of your personal data as Philips provides, to only process your personal for the specific purposes mentioned above, and to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service.
If Philips allows a third party to transfer your personal data outside of your geographic region, we will take steps to protect your privacy rights through the use of contractual arrangements or other means, which will provide a comparable level of protection while the information is being processed by our third parties.
Philips will disclose personal data only under this privacy notice and/or when required by law.
Philips sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company.
Choices and rights
Please send an email to privacy@philips.com to make use of your following choices and rights:
We recognize and take seriously our responsibility to protect the data you entrust to Philips from loss, misuse or unauthorized access. Philips uses a variety of security technologies and organizational procedures to help protect your data. For example, we implement access controls, use firewalls, use encryption and use secure servers.
While Philips Connected Air Purifier is not generally targeted at individual’s under the age of majority in their jurisdiction, it is Philips policy to comply with the law when it requires parent or guardian permission before collecting, using or disclosing personal data of children.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child who is under the age of majority in their jurisdiction has provided us with his or her personal data, please contact us at privacy@philips.com. If we become aware that a child under the age of majority in their jurisdiction has provided us with personal data, we will delete such data from our files.
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and would like to make such a request, please send an e-mail to privacy@philips.com.
The services that Philips provides may change from time to time without prior notice to you. For this reason, we reserve the right to change or add to this Privacy Notice from time to time.
We encourage you to check back often to review the latest version.
The new Privacy Notice will be effective upon posting, if you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences, or consider stop using the App. By continuing to access or make us of our services after those changes become effective, you acknowledge you have been informed with the revised Privacy Notice.