    Albania

    Advantage Dental" sh.p.k
    Rruga "Hoxha Tasim"

     

    Pallati 60/1
    Tirane

    Tel: +355 4 369 748
    Email: kgj2k@yahoo.com

    Argentina

    Pro Estetica S.A

     

    French 3102 CP1425 Capital Federal
    Buenos Aires

     

    Tel: 54-11-4821-9916
    Fax: 54-11-4821-9916
    Email: info@proestetica.com.ar

    Armenia

    Discus Dental East
    Millenium House

     

    12 ul. Trubnaya
    Moscow, Russia
    107045


    Tel: +7(495)795-06-21
    Email: info@discusdental.ru

    Austria

    Philips Oral Healthcare Austria Office Hours and Location

     

    Philips Austria GmbH

     

    UB Consumer Lifestyle
    Professional Oral Healthcare&nbsp;
    Triester Straße 64
    A-1100 Wien
    Österreich
    Tel. (Bestell-Hotline für Zahnarzt-Praxen) +49 (0)40-2899 1509
    Fax. +49 (0)40-2899 1505
    sonicare.deutschland@philips.com

    Free call Nummer:
    0800 000 7520 (Deutschland)
    0800 180 016 (Österreich)
    0800 00 20 50 ( Schweiz )

    Aus dem Mobilfunknetz gelten folgende Nummern:
    § Aus Deutschland: 0180 501 06 71 (Aus dem Mobilfunknetz maximal € 0,42/Minute)
    § Aus Österreich: 0820 401 132 (kostenpflichtig)
    § Aus der Schweiz: 0848 000 292 (Preis variiert je nach Mobilfunkanbieter)

    Kundenservice:
    Mo. Bis Fr. Von 8 bis 18 Uhr

    Antigua

    Gentle Dental Distributors
    Dr. Deborah Akande

     

    23 High Street, PO Box 165
    St. John's
    Bermuda


    Tel: 1.268.460.7276
    Email: gds@actol.net

    Bahamas

    Impressions

     

    34 Harbour Bay
    Shopping Plaza
    East Bay Street
    Nassau


    Tel: 242-394-8600
    Fax: 242-326-2260
    Email: impress@coralwave.com

    Barbados

    The Oral Care Centre
    Manor Lodge Complex

     

    Lodge Hill Street
    Michael
    West Indies


    Tel: 246-417-6725
    Fax: 246-417-3368

    Bahrain

    Medical and Pharmaceutical Services W.L.L
    Bldg.1877  Flat No.4  Road # 2124

     

    Block # 321
    Manama
    Qudaybiyah

     

    Tel: 00973 17715785
    Fax: 00973 17715785
    Email: bashirco@batelco.com.bh

    Belgium (direct)

    Philips Oral Healthcare Belgium BVBA

     

    Edmond Machtenslaan 180, bus 100
    1080 Brussel
    België

     

    Tel: +32 (0)70 253001
    Fax: +31 (0)10 750 3730

     

    Websites Dental Professionals:
    www.philips.be/nl
    www.philips.be/fr

    E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com

    Bermuda

    Medical House

     

    P.O.Box DV56
    Devonshire


    Tel: 441.292.3622
    Fax: 441.292.3624

    Bolivia

    Insumos

     

    Av. Rene Moreno No. 50
    (Zona Sur) Casilla 2245
    Santa Cruz


    Tel: +591-3-322610
    Fax: +591-3-361257
    Email: insucruz@bibosi.scz.entelnet.bo

    Bosnia and Herzegovina

    Crystaldent Doo

     

    Bulevar Desanke Maksimovic 12
    78000 Banja Luka
    Bosnia and Herzegovina

     

    Email: crystaldentdoo@gmail.com

    Brazil

    Vigodent - Rua Pesqueiro

     

    #26 Bonsucesso
    Rio de Janeiro
    RJ - 21041-150


    Tel: 55-21-3535-9880
    Fax: 55 21 2270-6174

    Bulgaria

    Konsident Ltd

     

    E.M.23-Konsident LTD.
    62 Deyan Belishki str.
    Sofia, Bulgaria


    Tel: 00359 2 9581213
    Fax: +359.2.920.12.73
    Email: konsident@dir.bg

    Cambodia

    Cambodia Dental

     

    98CEO Street
    230 PHSR DOEUM KOR TOUL
    KOK
    Phnom Penh 12000

     

    Tel: 855 113 6495
    Fax: 855 238 8537
    Email: info@prodent.si

    Canada (direct)

    Philips Oral Healthcare

    1600 Summer St.

    P.O. Box 120015

    Stamford, CT 06912-0015

    USA

     

    Toll-Free: (800) 203-3344

    Fax: (310) 845-1537

    Cayman Islands

    Smile Dental Clinic

     

    PO Box 10116 APO
    Grand Cayman, B.W.I.

     

    Tel: 345-949-7303
    Fax: 345-949-9583
    Email: tootfary@candw.ky

    Chile

    COA CHILE

     

    CAÑAVERAL NO. 095, BODEGA 18
    COMUNA QUILICURA
    Santiago


    Tel: 56 (2) 7905200
    Fax: 56 (2) 7905214

    Peoples Republic of China

    Bode Well

     

    218, Linhe East Road, Tianhe District, Guangzhou,Peoples Republic of China
    Mr. Simon Lu

     

    Tel: +86 (20) 8569 5759
    Fax: +86 (20) 8569 5759

    Columbia

    Julvip Dent Limitada

     

    Calle 125 A (Av. 127) #53B-27
    Santaf de Bogot


    Tel: 571-613-9556
    Fax: 571-226-4880
    Email: jcpc@etb.net.co

    Costa Rica

    Implantec S.A.

     

    Barrio Dent, del Taco Bell 300 mts. Oeste,
    Montes de Oca
    San Jose 1000


    Tel: +506-234 9043
    Fax: +506-224 7620
    Email: implantec@racsa.co.cr

    Croatia

    Alpex d.d.o.

     

    Draskoviceva 55
    10000 Zagreb
    Croatia


    Tel: +38.5.1464.6537
    Mobile: +38.5.91.4613.444
    Fax: +38.5.1461.3484
    Email: alpex@mail.inet.hr
    Web: www.alpex-doo.hr

    Cyprus

    Gregories Hadjigregoriu Ltd.

     

    Harris Hadjiggoriou
    Meteoren Street, Strovolos Lnd. Zone
    P.O. Box 21334 Code 1506
    Nicosia

     

    Tel: 011-35722484755
    Fax: 01135722486024
    Email: hadjigregoriu@cytanet.com.cy

    Czech Republic

    Kuradental S.R.O.
    Mirovicka 1688/20 182 00 - 82

     

    Prague

     

    Tel: 420 776 58 6162
    Email: info@kuradental.cz

    Denmark

    Unident APS

     

    Herstedvang 7B 2sal
    2620 Albertsund

     

    Tel: 45-70-21 16 26
    Fax: +45-70-21 16 25
    Email: info@unidentdental.dk

    Dominican Republic

    Dental Campusano

     

    Edificio Acuario
    27 de febrero 481, Suite 313 Editicis Acuario
    Santo Domingo

     

    Tel: 809-537-4368
    Fax: 809-537-1616
    Email: denca01@hotmail.com

    Ecuador

    ERITRESA AS
    Raul Ayala Vasquez

     

    Calle D 519 (entre 11va y 12) Ciudadela nva
    Kennedy
    Guayaquil

     

    Tel: 593-4-2391839
    Email: raula@uio.satnet.net

     

    ERITRESA AS
    c/o Raul Ayala

     

    Calle D 519 (Entre 11va y 12)
    Ciudad de Nueva Kennedy
    Guayaquil

     

    Tel: 593 423 91839
    Email: raula@dentalayala.ec

    Egypt

    Elsafaa For Imports and Export Co

     

    010-511-7220
    3 Mahmound Ghoneim St.
    Nasr City, Cairo

     

    Email: mailto:zoomdentaldivision@yahoo.com

    El Salvador

    Medident S.A. de C.V.

     

    Alameda Manuel E. Araujo y Calle Ambertes
    Apartado Postal No. 103

     

    Tel: +503-223-3989
    Fax: +503-298-3176
    Email: medident@telesal.net

    Estonia

    Atrima, LLC

     

    P.O.Box 6335
    Laguna Niguel, CA 92629
    USA

     

    Tel: +1-949-290-8099
    Email: aaw@runbox.com

    Finland

    Atrima, LLC

     

    P.O. Box 6335
    Laguna Niguel, CA 92629

     

    Tel: + 949-290-8099
    Email: aaw@runbox.com

    France

    All whitening Products please contact
    Pierre Rolland - Acteon Pharma

     

    17 av. Gustave Eiffel
    BP 30216
    33 708 Merignac Cedex

     

    Tel: + 0800 30 01 29
    Fax: + 335 56 34 93 31
    Email: marie-christine.legros@acteongroup.com

     

    Allnon-whitening Products please contact

     

    Discus Dental Europe BV

     

    Tel: + 31 10 7503750
    Email: benelux@discusdental.com

     

    Lasers - C DENTAIRE

     

    165 AV andré ampère za la grande marine 84800 L ISLE SUR SORGUE FRANCE

     

    Tel: (33) 4 90 21 51 51
    Fax: (33) 4 90 21 51 52
    Email: cdentaire84@gmail.com www.cdentaire.fr

    Germany (direct)

    Philips GmbH

    UB Consumer Lifestyle
    Professional Oral Healthcare&nbsp;
    Lübeckertordamm 5
    20099 Hamburg
    Deutschland
    Tel. (Bestell-Hotline für Zahnarzt-Praxen) +49 (0)40-2899 1509
    Fax. +49 (0)40-2899 1505
    sonicare.deutschland@philips.com

     

    Free call Nummer:
    0800 000 7520 (Deutschland)
    0800 180 016 (Österreich)
    0800 00 20 50 ( Schweiz )

     

    Aus dem Mobilfunknetz gelten folgende Nummern:
    § Aus Deutschland: 0180 501 06 71 (Aus dem Mobilfunknetz maximal € 0,42/Minute)
    § Aus Österreich: 0820 401 132 (kostenpflichtig)
    § Aus der Schweiz: 0848 000 292 (Preis variiert je nach Mobilfunkanbieter)

     

    Kundenservice:
    Mo. Bis Fr. Von 8 bis 18 Uhr

    Greece

    Sadent S.A.

     

    17th of November Stro No. 4
    Melissia, Athens
    15127

     

    Tel: +30-210-8049493
    Fax: +30-210-8040215
    Email: sadent@otenet.gr

    Guam

    MEDPHARM

     

    Suite 102/103 Isla Plaza Bldg.
    Tamuning, 96913

     

    Tel: 671-646-0306
    Fax: 671-646-0307
    Email: rene.ramos@medpharmusa.com

    Guatemala

    IMPORTADORA Y EXPORTADORA GIL SA.
    Edgar Flores.

     

    12 calle 2-44 zona 1
    Guatemala City

     

    Tel: 502-22850143 al 5
    Fax: 502-22323055
    Email: impex_gil@terra.com.gt

    Honduras

    Dental Moderno S.A de CV

     

    5 ta. Calle y 8 ave S.O
    Edificio alexandra #1 Barrio el Benque
    San Pedro Sula 883

     

    Tel: 504-550-13-80
    Fax: 504-550-45-49
    Email: ddmoderno@hotmail.com

    Hong Kong

    TWL Limited

     

    3-5 Floor, No. 80, Woo Sung Street
    Jordan, Kowloon

     

    Tel: 852-2322-8232
    Fax: 852-2368-0333
    Email: info@twldental.com www.twldental.com

    Hungary

    Valid Dental

     

    Szigony u.41
    H-1083 Budapest

     

    Tel: 36-1-2100185
    Fax: 36-1-3039460
    Email: dental@valid.hu

    Iceland

    Unident APS

     

    Armulu 44, 3.h
    105 Reykjavik

     

    Tel: +354 892 3808
    Fax: +45-70 21 16 25
    Email: info@unidentdental.dk

    India

    M and M Dental
    M and M Dental Associates

     

    210 Kewal Industrial Estate
    Lower Parel ( W )
    Mumbai - 400013

     

    Tel: +912230403825
    Fax: +912230402000
    Email: mmdental@rediffmail.com

    Indonesia

     

    PT. Bintang Saudara Semesta Jaya
    Jalan Asia No. 212 A-B,
    Medan, 20214

     

    Tel: +62 (061) 735-7888
    Fax: +62 (061) 736-3565
    Email: info@bintangsaudara.com

    Italy

    Simit-Dental S.r.l.
    (All Whitening Products)

     

    Via Pisacane, 5/A
    46100 Mantova
    Italy

     

    Tel: +39 0376 267811
    Fax: +39 0376 381261
    Email: info@simitdental.it

    Jordan

    AL GHAD MEDICAL SUPPLIES

     

    PO BOX 930007
    AMMAN, 11193

     

    Tel: 962 6 552 63 58
    Fax: 962 6 552 62 58
    Email: Ihassan@nets.com.jo

    Kazakhstan

    Discus Dental East
    Millenium House

     

    12 ul. Trubnaya
    Moscow, Russia
    107045

     

    Tel: 7(495) 795-06-21 (Moscow)
    Email: info@discusdental.ru

     

    Luch

     

    Tel: 7 (727) 274-01-57
    Email: info@luch.org

    Kosovo

    NTSH.KOSLABOR

     

    Lagjia e re nr.5
    23000 Suhareke
    Republika e Kosoves

     

    Tel: +381 38 247 717
    Fax: +381 38 247 717
    Email: hzeqiraj@yahoo.com

    Kuwait

    Alpha Medical Company

     

    P.O. BOX 6267
    SALMIAH 22073

     

    Tel: +965-22478612
    Fax: +965-22478613
    Email: info@alphamedicale.com

     

    ALI ABDULWAHAB, SONS and COMPANY, WLL
    Pharmaceutical Division

     

    Abdulwhab Building
    Block 2, Plot No. 279
    Al-Ardiya Industrial Area
    P.O. Box No. 159 Safat, 13002

     

    Tel: 011-965-4344046
    Fax: 011-965-3419493
    Email: Kuwait.png

     

    Lebanon

    G. Tamer Holding

     

    Tamer Bldg , Midan street , Dekwaneh,
    Lebanon.
    P.O.Box: 11-49 Beirut


    Tel: 961-1-694000
    Fax: 961-1-694777
    Email: dental@tamerholding.com

    Luxembourg (direct)

    Philips Oral Healthcare Europe B.V

     

    Postbus 13132
    3004 HC Rotterdam
    The Netherlands

     

    Tel: +352 4066615646
    Fax: +31 (0)10 750 3730

     

    E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com

    Macedonia

    Medikanova
    Dr Nikola Polanek

     

    Mile Pop Jordanov 28
    Skopje, Macedonia

     

    Tel: 389 2 3090-475
    Fax: 389 2 3090 47
    Email: info@galladental.com

    Malaysia

    Galla Dental Corporation

     

    No.7-1, Jalan PJU 7/7A
    Mutiara Damansara
    47800 Petaling Jaya
    Selangor


    Tel: +60 (03) 7728-0098
    Fax: +60 (03) 7728-0089
    Email: info@galladental.com

    Malta

    Apollo Imports Ltd.
    Vivian Corporation

     

    Sanitas Building, Tower St.
    Msida, MSD 06


    Tel: +356-21-344610
    Fax: +356-21-341087
    Email: apollo@viviancorp.com

    Mexico

    COA INTERNATIONAL S.A. DE C.V.
    Mexico City

     

    Sonora 47, Colonia Roma
    Mexico DF, 6700


    Tel: 52-55- 5000-9999
    Fax: 52-55-1102-7214
    Email: mexico@coadental.com

     

    COA INTERNATIONAL S.A. DE C.V.
    Guadalajara

     

    Lerdo de Tejeda 2473
    Col. Arcos Sur 44150
    Guadalajara 44150

     

    Tel: 52-33-38180808
    Fax: 52-33-38180816
    Email: mexico@coadental.com

    Morocco

    ORTHO RAMA

     

    101, rue Abou Al Alaa Zahr
    Quartier des H?pitaux
    20100 Casablanca

     

    Tel: 212-22-86-20-86
    Fax: 212-22-86-20-88
    Email: orthorama@iam.net.ma

    Netherlands (direct)

    Philips Oral Healthcare Europe BV

     

    Postbus 13132
    3004 HC Rotterdam
    Nederland

     

    Tel: +31 (0)20 5040612
    Fax: +31 (0)10 750 3730

     

    E-mail: sonicarezoom.benelux@philips.com

     

    Websites Dental Professionals:
    www.philips.nl

    Nicaragua

    PRO+MEDIX

     

    1 Cuadra Arriba, 25 Vrs. Al Sur
    Managua


    Tel: 505-266-8836
    Fax: 505-266-2592
    Email: dental@promedix.us

    Nigeria

    DENTAL SOLUTIONS

    (a division of Schubbs Dental Centre)

     

    5 Douala Road,
    Apapa, Lagos,

     

    Tel: (234 1) 7202304, 7764054
    Email: dentalsolutions@hyperia.com

     

    DR (MRS.) OSUDE

    Trinity Dental Supplies

     

    51B Faramobi Ajike
    St Anthony Village Lagos

     

    Tel: +2341 7748999, +2341 8046494, +2341 8965095, +2341 7400808
    Email: www.trinitydent.com

    Norway

    Unident AS

     

    Boks 362
    3193 Horten


    Tel: 47-33035770
    Fax: 47-33035771
    Email: info@unident.no

    Oman

    Medical and Pharmaceutical Services L.L.C.

     

    Sultan Center Bldg, 2nd Floor, Al Harthy Complex
    P.O. Box 209 Postal Code: 116 Mina Al- Fahal
    Muscat


    Tel: 00968 24 567561
    Fax: 00968 24 561644
    Email: pharmade@omantel.net.om

    Pakistan

    Glow Pak International

     

    80-G, Model Town
    Lahore 54000

     

    Tel: 92-42-584-6090-2
    Fax: 92-42-583-3614
    Email: glowpak@brain.net.pk

    Panama

    Bio-Materiales

     

    Apartado 6-9139
    El Dorado

     

    Tel: +507-264-2147
    Fax: +507-264-2153
    Email: biomat@cabeonda.net

    Paraguay

    Andres H. Arce and Cia
    Casa Central Brasil

     

    Brasil No. 198 esq. Jos? Berges
    Asuncion

     

    Tel: +595-21-220-500
    Fax: +595-21-226-317
    Email: jcarce@aharce.com

    Peru

    CW PERU SAC

     

    Av. Emancipacion 271 Tda 100
    Cercado de Lima , Lima 1 PERU


    Tel: +51-1-3444013
    Fax: +51-1-4366126
    Email: cwperuventas@yahoo.com

    Philippines

    R and R Newtech Dental Corporation

     

    12F, Unit 1207
    Cityland Herrera Tower
    Rufino St. Salcedo Village Makati City 1227

     

    Tel: (632) 753-2736 / 753-2220 / 753-2221
    Fax: (632) 753-2133
    Email: rrnewtech@yahoo.com

    Poland

    ARS Dental

     

    ul. Bychchowska 51
    Warszawa 04-536


    Tel: +48-22-6178105
    Fax: +48-22-6178105
    Email: info@arsdental.pl

     

    Marrodent SP.Zoo

     

    43-300 Bielsko-Bialaul.
    Krasinskiego 31

     

    Tel: + 48 33 810 13 28
    Fax: +48- 33 827 83 13
    Email: biuro@marrodent.pl

     

    Portugal

    Same Day Solutions

    (All Whitening Products )

     

    Rua Central Park, N6 Torre 3, 1B
    Linda a Velha 2795-242
    Portugal
    PH# 351214175017

    Qatar

    MASAR MEDICAL
    Ms. Irene Ariola

     

    Building no. 14, Shop no. 33,
    Barwa Village, P.O. Box No. 201802,
    Al Wakra


    Tel: 00974 44364371
    Fax: 00974 44361165
    Email: masar@masarqatar.com.qa

     

    Ein Sinan Establishment

     

    C. Ring Road, Room #14 Hussain Firki Bldg,
    Doha

     

    Tel: 974 550 4113
    Email: einsinan@yahoo.com

     

    Medical and Pharmaceutical Services L.L.C.

     

    Souk Khalid  Airport St.
    P.O. Box 22964
    Doha

     

    Tel: 00974 44425823
    Fax: 00974 44425823
    Email: pharmadent@qatar.net.qa

    Romania

    S.C. Dental Partners

     

    2 Visinilor Street, ap. 2, District 2 - 024092
    Bucharest

     

    Tel: 40-213262504
    Fax: 40-213262502
    Email: import@dentalpartners.ro

     

    SC TEHNODENT POKA SRL

     

    Str. Crisul nr.2
    Timisoara

     

    Tel: +40744576697
    Email: birou@poka-dent.ro

    Russia

    Atrima, LLC

     

    P.O. Box 6335
    Laguna Niguel, CA 92629
    Russia


    Tel: +949-290-8099
    Email: info@atrima.com

     

    Tel: 7 (495) 334-48-68
    Fax: 7 (495) 336-50-55
    Email: amfodentm@mail.ru

     

    Geosoft

     

    2-nd Troitsky pereulok 6-a
    building 13
    Moscow
    129090
    Russia

     

    Tel: 7 (495) 681-90-46
    Fax: 7 (495) 681-93-06
    Email: mail@geosoft.ru

     

    Megadenta

     

    Shevchenko Street 9
    block A, ground floor
    Ekaterinburg
    620027
    Russia

     

    Tel: 7 (343) 388-09-09
    Email: megadenta@megadenta.ru

     

    Philips Oral Healthcare East
    Millenium House

     

    Trubnaya Street 12
    Moscow
    107045
    Russia

     

    Tel: 7 (495) 795-06-21
    Fax: 7 (495) 787-27-68
    Email: info@discusdental.ru

     

    Amfodent

     

    Ploshad Pobedy 2
    Saint-Petersburg
    196143
    Russia

     

    Tel: 7 (812) 448-24-12
    Fax: 7 (812) 373-51-59

     

    Email: amfodent@amfodent.ru

     

    Amfodent

     

    Miklukho-Maklaya Street 55
    Moscow
    117279
    Russia

     

    Dental'

     

    1st Tverskoy-Yamskoy pereulok 16
    Moscow
    125047
    Russia

     

    Tel: 7 (495) 251 90 29
    Fax: 7 (495) 251 45 89
    Email: dental-ltd@mail.ru

     

    Rocada-Med

     

    Peterburgskay Street 26
    Kazan
    420107
    Russia

     

    Tel: 7 (843) 570-68-80
    Fax: 7 (843) 570-68-82
    Email: mail@rocadamed.ru

    Saudi Arabia

    Medical and Pharmaceutical Services
    Bashir Shakib Al-Jabri and Co.Ltd.

     

    P.O. Box 9584
    Jeddah - 21423

     

    Tel: (02) 6700430
    Fax: (02) 6715470
    Email: bashirco@icc.net.sa

    Serbia

    Novodex d.o.o.

     

    Kneginje Zorke 2 - 11000
    Belgrade

     

    Tel: +381-11-308 7970
    Email: ankica.vukotic@novodex.co.yu

    Singapore

    SA Dental Supply Pte Ltd

     

    Blk 11 Kallang Place
    #07-08/09/10
    339155

     

    Tel: +65 6295-2568 / 6295-2569
    Fax: +65 6295-2511
    Email: djohan@sadental.com.sg

    Slovakia

    Kuradental S.R.O.
    Mirovicka 1688/20 182 00 - 82

     

    Prague

     

    Tel: 420 776 58 6162
    Email: info@kuradental.cz

     

    DentAll spol. s r.o.

     

    08001 Preov
    Záhradná 30
    Slovak Republic

     

    Tel: +421 51 758 2006
    Fax: +421 51 758 2007
    Email: dentall@dentall.sk

    Slovenia

    Interdent d.o.o.

     

    Opekarnika Cesta 26
    CELJE

     

    Tel: +386 (0)3 425-62-00
    Email: u.zagozen@interdent.cc

     

    Interdent d.o.o.
    Mr. Matjaz Pirc

     

    Opekarnika Cesta 26
    3000 Celje
    Slovenia


    Tel: +386 3-425-62-42
    Email: m.krajinovic@interdent.cc

    South Africa

    Inter-Africa Dental (Pty) Ltd
    1315 Church Street

     

    Hatfield,
    Pretoria

     

    Tel: +27 12 342 8551/2
    Fax: +27 12 342 8541
    Email: orders@iad.co.za

    South Korea

    Samil Pharm. Co., Ltd.

     

    990-1 Pangbae, Seocho-Gu
    Seoal 137-061

     

    Tel: 822 520 0300

     

    PSMED Inc
    (Laser Products Only)

     

    6F, 18-4 llsin B/D
    Jamwon-dong, Seocho-gu
    Seoul 137-903

     

    Tel: 82 (02) 3012-5678
    Email: director@psmed.co.kr

    Spain

    Oral Direct S.L.

     

    Brasilia 17, 2 Dcha, Goya 34, 6 B-G
    Madrid España - 28028

     

    Tel: Teléf: 34 91 57 56 123
    Email: belen.tapia@implantdirecspain.com

    Sweden

    Unident AB

     

    Box 229
    311 23 Falkenberg

     

    Tel: +46 346 485 50
    Fax: +46 346 595 50
    Email: info@unident.se

    Switzerland (direct)

    Philips AG

     

    UB Consumer Lifestyle
    Professional Oral Healthcare
    Allmendstrasse 140, Postfach
    CH-8027 Zürich
    Schweiz
    Tel. (Bestell-Hotline für Zahnarzt-Praxen) +49 (0)40-2899 1509
    Fax. +49 (0)40-2899 1505
    sonicare.ch@philips.com

     

    Free call Nummer:
    0800 000 7520 (Deutschland)
    0800 180 016 (Österreich)
    0800 00 20 50 ( Schweiz )

     

    Aus dem Mobilfunknetz gelten folgende Nummern:
    § Aus Deutschland: 0180 501 06 71 (Aus dem Mobilfunknetz maximal € 0,42/Minute)
    § Aus Österreich: 0820 401 132 (kostenpflichtig)
    § Aus der Schweiz: 0848 000 292 (Preis variiert je nach Mobilfunkanbieter)

     

    Kundenservice:
    Mo. Bis Fr. Von 8 bis 18 Uhr

    Taiwan

    Tseng Limited

     

    21F, No. 29 Chung Cheng East Road, Sec. 2,
    Tanshui, Taipei County, 251

     

    Tel: +886 (02) 2808-1996
    Fax: +886 (02) 2808-4999
    Email: dental@tsengltd.com

    Thailand

    Accord

     

    33/2-8 Soi Rongmuang 4
    Rongmuang Pathumwan
    Bangkok 10330

     

    Tel: + 662 613 8081
    Fax: + 66 2 216 3235
    Email: accord@accorddental.com

    Trinidad

    FAMILY DENTAL CRT

     

    22 Bertrand Street
    San Fernando - West Indies

     

    Tel: 868 657 1173
    Fax: 868 657 1773
    Email: trmaharaj@hotmail.com

     

    Caribbean Dental Supplies LTD

     

    c/o Daryl Dulan
    22 Bertrand Street
    San Fernando - West Indies

     

    Tel: 868 657 1173
    Email: trmaharaj@hotmail.com

    Turkey

    Lider Dis Ith. Ihr. San. Ve Tic. A.S.

     

    Fevzi Cakmak Sokak No: 11/6
    Kizilay - Ankara - Turkey
    06440

     

    Tel: +00903122316485
    Fax: +00903122319010
    Email: lider@liderdis.com.tr

    Tunisia

    MSI EQUIPEMENTS EMEDICO-DENTAIRES

     

    R 6, Rue Abdelkader Mhalla 5000
    Monastir.

     

    Tel: +216 73 449 401
    Fax: +216 73 449 402
    Email: msi.bouzgarrou@planet.tn

    Ukraine

    Atrima, LLC

     

    P.O. Box 6335
    Laguna Niguel, CA 92629

     

    Tel: + 949-290-8099
    Email: info@atrima.com

     

    Discus Dental East
    Millenium House

     

    12 ul. Trubnaya
    Moscow, Russia
    107045

     

    Tel: 7(095) 795-06-21
    Email: info@discusdental.ru

     

    Krym-Medmarket

     

    Tel: 38 (0652) 24-85-61
    Email: kmm@kmm.com.ua

    United Arab Emirates

    Al Hayat Pharmaceuticals

     

    P.O. Box 4483 Al Wahda Street
    Sharjah


    Tel: +971-6-5592481
    Fax: +971-6-5593573
    Email: alhayat@emirates.net.ae

    Venezuela

    Segurite 9000 C.A.

     

    Avenida Simon Planas
    Quinta Olga, Santa Monica
    Caracas

     

    Tel: +58-212-693-2203
    Fax: +58-212-693-3457
    Email: ventadental@dentalsegurite.com

    Vietnam

    Medent Express

     

    Medent Express Co., Ltd.
    No. 39 BC 3 Street, Ward 14
    Tan Binh Dist., Ho Chi Minh City

     

    Tel: +84 (08) 849-4046
    Fax: +84 (08) 849-1652
    Email: medentexpress@hcm.vnn.vn

