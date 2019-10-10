Home
    Toothbrushes

    Better brushing,
    every patient,
    every time

    What’s new
    goals-set

    Goals set.
    Goals met.

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart helps turn your personalized recommendations into oral care success stories.
    A range of models for the unique preferences of your patients

    Premium models
    DiamondClean Smart
    ExpertClean
    Standard models
    ProtectiveClean
    DailyClean
    Children's handles
    Sonicare For Kids
    Proper brushing every time

    full-coverage

    Full coverage

    Guided brushing helps patients brush all areas of the mouth
    longer-brushing

    Longer brushing

    Smartimer helps patients brush for the recommended time of two minutes
    gentle-cleaning-icon

    Gentle cleaning

    Pressure sensor tells patients when to brush with a softer touch1
    maximum-comfort

    Maximum comfort

    Intensity settings and a variety of brush heads let patients customize the experience
    1 Not included with DailyClean
      innovation-backed-by-scientific-evidence

      Innovation backed by scientific evidence

      Brush heads for all patient needs

