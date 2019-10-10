Home
Toothbrushes
Better brushing,
every patient,
every time
See advanced sonic technology in action
Play
What’s new
Goals set.
Goals met.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart helps turn your personalized recommendations into oral care success stories.
Explore DiamondClean Smart
A range of models for the unique preferences of your patients
Compare models
Premium models
DiamondClean Smart
Learn more
ExpertClean
Learn more
Standard models
ProtectiveClean
Learn more
DailyClean
Learn more
Children's handles
Sonicare For Kids
Learn more
Proper brushing every time
Full coverage
Guided brushing helps patients brush all areas of the mouth
Longer brushing
Smartimer helps patients brush for the recommended time of two minutes
Gentle cleaning
Pressure sensor tells patients when to brush with a softer touch
1
Maximum comfort
Intensity settings and a variety of brush heads let patients customize the experience
1
Not included with DailyClean
Innovation backed by scientific evidence
View studies
