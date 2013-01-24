Home
    The importance of oral hygiene is gaining increased attention as we learn more about the connections between oral and overall health. Numerous studies have revealed linkages between periodontal diseases* and certain systemic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, among others[¹'²].

     

    * Philips Oral Healthcare products are designed to aid in the prevention of cavities, plaque and gingivitis. They have not been cleared or approved for the prevention or treatment of periodontitis or other diseases. Emerging research shows that there is an association between periodontitis and certain systemic diseases. A cause and effect relationship has not been established.

    Symposium presenters and research

     

    Philips hosts annual oral health symposiums to discuss and celebrate new research in the area of oral healthcare. Previous symposiums took place in California and Berlin, and were attended by key opinion leaders from around the world.


    marko-de-jager-thumbnail

    Marko de Jager

    Perspective from

    Philips Research
    steven-offenbacher-thumbnail

    Steven Offenbacher

    Adverse pregnancy
    outcomes
    bruno-loos-thumbnail

    Bruno Loos

    Cardiovascular
    disease
    frank-scannapieco-thumbnail

    Frank Scannapieco

    Pulmonary
    disease
    evanthia-lalla-thumbnail

    Evanthia Lalla

    Diabetes

     
    souvik-sen-thumbnail

    Souvik Sen

    Strokes

     
    brian-novy-thumbnail

    Brian Novy

    High Fructose Corn
    Syrup
    betsy-reynolds-thumbnail

    Betsy Reynolds

    High Fructose Corn
    Syrup
    maria-goldie-thumbnail

    Maria Goldie

    Women’s Oral and
    Systemic Health

    Register for the 2015 Philips “Oral Health and the Connected Body” Symposium and let us rethink the term “Oral Health”.

     

    Tools to support you

    Philips CARE

    The importance of improving and maintaining optimal oral health needs to be emphasized to patients, and the Philips CARE tool can help you screen patients to assess their risk levels for periodontal disease and provide treatment options. To learn more about the CARE Tool, please see the video and links below.

     

    References  


    1. Dietrich T, Garcia RI. Associations between periodontal disease and systemic disease: Evaluating the strength of the evidence. J.

        Periodontol 2005;76:2175-2184.
    2. Barnett ML. The oral-systemic disease connection. An update for the practicing dentist. J AM Dent Assoc 2006: 137 (suppl): 5S-6S.